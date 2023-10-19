Jason Momoa is Reportedly Out as Aquaman

According to recent reports, James Gunn’s new DC Universe will cut ties with every legacy actor from Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe. This includes Jason Momoa as Aquaman. However, this may not be the last we see of Momoa in the DCU.

While the DCEU has had a significant presence at the international box office with characters like Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and The Flash (Ezra Miller), its time will officially come to an end this December with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

The sequel to Aquaman (2018), the highest-grossing film in the DCEU, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom brings Jason Momoa back as the titular Atlantean alongside Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the villain Black Manta.

Despite rumors that some people may continue their roles in James Gunn’s DCU, it has unfortunately been confirmed that none of the original members of the Justice League will remain. That includes Momoa’s iconic portrayal of Arthur Curry, arguably the most popular character in Zack Snyder‘s DC Universe.

Jason Momoa Reportedly Done Playing Aquaman

Jason Momoa is now known for many roles, including Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones (2011-2019), Duncan Idaho in Dune (2021), and Dante Reyes in Fast X (2023). However, the role that truly made him iconic was Aquaman.

Instead of the clean-cut blonde man most people recognize, Momoa portrayed Aquaman as a mighty and wild warrior who was as fun as he was strong. Genuinely, he took the most awkward character in DC Comics and turned him into the most popular character in the DCEU, which is why fans are so sad to see him go.

According to Variety, Momoa and everything else related to this version of Aquaman will be scrapped, partially due to the difficulties behind the scenes. On top of that, Aquaman 2 is “the last remnant of the Snyderverse, and no one really wants to take ownership of it,” according to one insider.

Indeed, Jason Momoa’s intensity and joy will be missed if Aquaman were to return to James Gunn’s vision of the DCU. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor is gone for good. In fact, there have been rumors that he is being eyed for another DC Comics icon. And this seems to be an even better fit than before.

Momoa Likely To Return To James Gunn’s DCU in a New Role

After the massive success of Aquaman, it’s hard to think of any DC Universe without Jason Momoa. His unique and powerful presence will draw in any fans of superhero or action films. Fortunately, DC Studios head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran recognize that.

Both Momoa and Safran have recognized that there is another character that DC has been eying for Momoa to play: Lobo. An intergalactic bounty hunter who rides a motorcycle, Lobo is one of the most popular antiheroes in the DC catalog, and he is the spitting image of Jason Momoa.

However, there’s one issue that comes with playing “He who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” Momoa can no longer play Aquaman. And Peter Safran recognized that in an interview with Collider. “Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy in his own mind. But he also loves Lobo. He’s been very clear about that, too. He’s never gonna play two characters, but no decision has been made.” James Gunn confirmed this in Deadline.

Well, rumors suggest that the decision has been made. And for James Gunn’s weirder and more expansive DCU, Jason Momoa will probably be a better fit for Lobo. On top of that, he seems incredibly enthusiastic about it. While all these decisions are reportedly finalized, nothing will be confirmed until Superman: Legacy (TBD) is released.

Do you think recasting Jason Momoa is a good idea? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!