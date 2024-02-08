Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans Reportedly Ditch MCU for New Rom-Com

It sounds like Captain America, Madame Web, and Mister Fantastic could be hopping off the Marvel train in favor of a buzzy new indie movie directed by an up-and-coming filmmaker, who just so happens to be up for an Academy Award.

2023 was, without a doubt, the year of mass Pedro Pascal hysteria. The longtime TV actor rose to new heights of superstardom thanks to his role in HBO’s hit apocalypse drama The Last of Us, and now, he’s set to lead even buzzier projects like Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 (2024). As of today, he’s also officially confirmed to play Reed Richards in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four (2025) reboot.

On the other hand, Captain America/Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans, who concluded his time in the MCU in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, has almost certainly placed his superhero days behind him. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson, who rose to critical acclaim due to her role in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise, is just getting started, as her Marvel/Sony debut in Madame Web (2024) swings into theaters next week.

So, what do these three A-listers have in common? Well, if the rumors are true, they’re all in talks to lead director Celine Song’s sophomore outing, which is believed to start production in May.

Per Variety, Pascal, Evans, and Johnson are in talks to star in Materialists (TBA), a “New York-set rom-com following a high-end matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man.” The film will be distributed by A24 and acts as Song’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated drama Past Lives (2023), which is up for Best Picture, among other categories.

Celine Song is reuniting with A24 for her second feature following her breakout directorial debut “Past Lives,” with Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in talks to star. Details here: https://t.co/La4u9ScaWq pic.twitter.com/2sqn2Jn14K — Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2024

Although this report may be exciting to those who have long been crossing their fingers in hopes of a Pedro Pascal-fronted rom-com, it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed by the actors or A24 as of yet. Fans shouldn’t get their hopes up until then, as Pascal has already had to drop an upcoming project — Zach Cregger’s Weapons (TBA) — due to his very busy schedule.

Still, Materialists seems right up Johnson’s alley, having delved into indie dramas with her recent roles in Cha-Cha Real Smooth (2022) and The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019). As for Evans, he’s already completed principal photography on Red One (2024) — in which he stars opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — meaning his schedule is (seemingly) open.

For now, casting for Materialists isn’t set in stone, but considering just how impressive Celine Song’s directorial debut with Past Lives managed to be, her next film is sure to be just as memorable. And with these three Marvel heartthrobs at the helm — particularly Pascal, who has shockingly never starred in a rom-com — audiences will undoubtedly flock to movie theaters to see it in droves.

