Pedro Pascal Is No Longer the Mandalorian Bounty Hunter in ‘Star Wars’

New information has revealed that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin has changed in the Star Wars franchise, suggesting his role in the saga moving forward will be vastly different than what fans were first introduced to almost five years ago in The Mandalorian.

Pedro Pascal has been a mainstay in the Star Wars galaxy since his introduction in 2019’s The Mandalorian on Disney+. Coming amid the fallout caused by Disney’s sequel trilogy, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian injected new energy into the popular science-fiction franchise and quickly became one of the most beloved projects in Star Wars history.

Pascal’s Din Djarin first entered the galaxy as a Mandalorian bounty hunter, but his lone wolf status was swiftly changed after he gained a ward in the form of The Child, later known as Grogu, “Baby Yoda” to many. As the story of the Din Djarin and Grogu developed over three seasons of The Mandalorian, with their reunion coming during The Book of Boba Fett in 2022, the roles of this fan-favorite pair have also evolved.

And a new listing has seemingly confirmed that Pascal’s hero is a bounty hunter no more. A description for an upcoming Hasbro action figure listing, courtesy of a Hasbro press release and shared by ScreenRant, includes information that proves Din Djarin is destined for a larger role in the Star Wars galaxy. “Hasbro writes that Din Djarin was ‘once a lone bounty hunter’ before reuniting with Grogu and adopting him as his own,” notes ScreenRant, going on to add that the listing also states that “the duo will ‘take a stand against the Imperial remnant.'”

This confirms what has long been suspected: that Pascal’s Mandalorian will use his talents for the greater good of the New Republic as opposed to smaller bounty hunter schemes. No longer will it be Din Djarin bounty hunter, but Din Djarin New Republic hero.

The pair battled against the Imperial remnant in The Mandalorian Season 3, with the final episodes revealing that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) had come back and was experimenting with producing Force-sensitive clones–yet another tease of just how Supreme Leader Snoke was created and how Emperor Palpatine returned in the sequel trilogy (but that’s a different story.)

Din Djarin and Grogu’s battle against the survivors of the Galatic Empire will likely be the main focus of the recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu movie. Slated to lead Lucasfilm’s upcoming projects, the announcement of a Mandalorian movie was a welcome surprise to many.

Helmed by Jon Favreau, this movie is different from Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” film, which is said to be inspired by the events of Timothy Zahn’s “Heir to the Empire” novels. There is also the case of the newly announced Ahsoka Season 2, which is also connected to the timeline of The Mandalorian and, thus, the upcoming movie.

At present, there is no confirmation as to whether The Mandalorian & Grogu will replace The Mandalorian Season 4 or if a fourth season can still be expected. Throughout the third season, it was suggested that Pascal’s character was no longer the only Mandalorian that the title of the show could be describing. The headlining role of Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze proved that the Star Wars galaxy was way bigger than just Pedro Pascal.

Pascal confirmed last year that he does not provide the physicality of the former bounty hunter anymore but does voice the character for the Star Wars series. It can be expected, then, that Pedro Pascal will return to voice Din Djarin in the film, with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder likely wearing the suit.

The Hasbro action figure, titled “Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian (Mines of Mandalore),” will be released in the summer of 2024 and will retail at $16.99. For pre-order information on the new figure, head to StarWars.com.

