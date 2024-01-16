TV and Movie Star Pedro Pascal Broke Social Media Last Night

Pedro Pascal, the man behind the memes, blew up social media last night.

It’s awards season, which only means one thing: hosts making unfunny jokes to a group of the most decorated and celebrated talent in the entertainment biz. Okay, it’s not just that, but how is Jo Koy feeling? Anyway, January races on with yet another awards show, and “Internet Daddy” Pedro Pascal has once again charmed the world.

At last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal presented the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. Will Sharpe, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, and Michael Imperioli were nominated for their work in The White Lotus, while Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alexander Skarsgård, and Alan Ruck were included for Succession. The award would go to Matthew Macfadyen for his role as Tom Wambsgans in the Season 4 episode, “Tailgate Party.”

Prior to announcing the win for the Primetime Emmy Award, Pascal addressed his currently injured shoulder–the actor has been on the awards circuit with his arm in a sling. In his speech, The Last of Us star said: “A lot of people have been asking about my arm, and it’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is the perfect night to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me.” The joke was censored by the network due to it containing an expletive.

The comment came after Culkin, who plays Roman Roy on the hit HBO Succession series, beat the actor at last week’s Golden Globes, where he said that Pedro Pascal can “suck it.” Culkin would go on to win at last night’s (January 15) Emmys, too, beating out Pascal for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Pascal was nominated for his work as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, also on HBO.

Related: After Leaving the Mandalorian Helmet Behind, Pedro Pascal’s Future Role Revealed: Report

Following his comment, the internet quickly made Pascal the star of the night despite the actor coming home empty-handed. @KyloCool630 wrote:

the ongoing rivalry between Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin has been the highlight of awards season

the ongoing rivalry between Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin has been the highlight of awards season #Emmys pic.twitter.com/0FIdpHcwpO — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) January 16, 2024

@spectorgf said:

PEDRO PASCAL AND KIERAN CULKIN HAVE THE BEST MOMENTS EVER

PEDRO PASCAL AND KIERAN CULKIN HAVE THE BEST MOMENTS EVER #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/KtJY6sIaHn — manu ☽ (@spectorgf) January 16, 2024

@ellylulu wrote:

PEDRO PASCAL IS AN IDIOT AND I LOVE HIM SO MUCH FOR THIS

PEDRO PASCAL IS AN IDIOT AND I LOVE HIM SO MUCH FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/7vCFYFOoQf — ellylulu (@eyluluispunk) January 16, 2024

Another comment acknowledged Pascal’s loss; @HBur7 said:

Uggggggggh I will die on the grave that #PedroPascal deserves that #Emmys and would have won if it wasn’t successions last season Succession was a great show but that Emmy belongs to Pedro

Uggggggggh I will die on the grave that #PedroPascal deserves that #Emmys and would have won if it wasn’t successions last season 😭😭😭 Succession was a great show but that Emmy belongs to Pedro 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/sFiwvIFkuW — HBur7 (@HBur7) January 16, 2024

Related: Pedro Pascal Not Confirmed for ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie, Actor’s Schedule Jam-Packed

Pascal, who attended the Emmys with his sister, Lux Pascal, was later seen with Kieran Culkin at the awards afterparty.

What’s next for Pedro Pascal?

After earlier roles in shows like Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pedro Pascal became a household name for his role as Din Djarin in Disney+’s The Mandalorian. He would gain further recognition for playing Joel Miller in The Last of Us. This year, he will appear in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 (2024). Pascal will return to post-apocalyptic America in the second season of The Last of Us and is set to reprise his role as the Mandalorian in Lucasfilm’s recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBD).

Did you catch Pedro Pascal at the Emmys? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!