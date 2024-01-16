Home » Movies & TV

TV and Movie Star Pedro Pascal Broke Social Media Last Night

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in 'The Last of Us'

Credit: HBO

Pedro Pascal, the man behind the memes, blew up social media last night.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin without a helmet on
Credit: Lucasfilm

It’s awards season, which only means one thing: hosts making unfunny jokes to a group of the most decorated and celebrated talent in the entertainment biz. Okay, it’s not just that, but how is Jo Koy feeling? Anyway, January races on with yet another awards show, and “Internet Daddy” Pedro Pascal has once again charmed the world.

At last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal presented the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. Will Sharpe, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, and Michael Imperioli were nominated for their work in The White Lotus, while Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alexander Skarsgård, and Alan Ruck were included for Succession. The award would go to Matthew Macfadyen for his role as Tom Wambsgans in the Season 4 episode, “Tailgate Party.”

brian cox as logan roy on succession
Credit: HBO

Prior to announcing the win for the Primetime Emmy Award, Pascal addressed his currently injured shoulder–the actor has been on the awards circuit with his arm in a sling. In his speech, The Last of Us star said: “A lot of people have been asking about my arm, and it’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is the perfect night to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me.” The joke was censored by the network due to it containing an expletive.

The comment came after Culkin, who plays Roman Roy on the hit HBO Succession series, beat the actor at last week’s Golden Globes, where he said that Pedro Pascal can “suck it.” Culkin would go on to win at last night’s (January 15) Emmys, too, beating out Pascal for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Pascal was nominated for his work as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, also on HBO.

Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Credit: Lionsgate Films

Related: After Leaving the Mandalorian Helmet Behind, Pedro Pascal’s Future Role Revealed: Report

Following his comment, the internet quickly made Pascal the star of the night despite the actor coming home empty-handed. @KyloCool630 wrote:

the ongoing rivalry between Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin has been the highlight of awards season

@spectorgf said:

PEDRO PASCAL AND KIERAN CULKIN HAVE THE BEST MOMENTS EVER

@ellylulu wrote:

PEDRO PASCAL IS AN IDIOT AND I LOVE HIM SO MUCH FOR THIS

Another comment acknowledged Pascal’s loss; @HBur7 said:

Uggggggggh I will die on the grave that #PedroPascal deserves that #Emmys and would have won if it wasn’t successions last season

Succession was a great show but that Emmy belongs to Pedro

Related: Pedro Pascal Not Confirmed for ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie, Actor’s Schedule Jam-Packed

Pascal, who attended the Emmys with his sister, Lux Pascal, was later seen with Kieran Culkin at the awards afterparty.

What’s next for Pedro Pascal?

After earlier roles in shows like Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pedro Pascal became a household name for his role as Din Djarin in Disney+’s The Mandalorian. He would gain further recognition for playing Joel Miller in The Last of Us. This year, he will appear in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 (2024). Pascal will return to post-apocalyptic America in the second season of The Last of Us and is set to reprise his role as the Mandalorian in Lucasfilm’s recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBD).

Did you catch Pedro Pascal at the Emmys? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Movies & TV

Tagged:DisneyPedro PascalStar WarsTV

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!