Pedro Pascal Not Confirmed for ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie, Actor’s Schedule Jam-Packed

After months of rumors, Lucasfilm finally confirmed that we’re getting a movie set in the world of The Mandalorian earlier this week. One thing they didn’t confirm? Pedro Pascal.

While the studio stated that a fourth season of the beloved Star Wars show is still currently also in the works, there’s been plenty of talk recently about just how involved Pascal will be in the production. In the past, Pascal has only physically appeared as the eponymous character (also known as Din Djarin) on a handful of occasions when the character has taken off his religiously compulsory helmet – mostly providing just voiceovers for the character.

In November, it was reported by the Bespin Bulletin that Pascal will likely only record his lines for the next season of the show and not actually don the suit himself due to his commitments to The Last of Us Season 2 and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel.

It’s also worth mentioning that leading man, Pedro Pascal, likely won’t take part in filming, just like season three, due to his commitments to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which is due to begin filming over the next few weeks and Pascal’s commitment to the second season of The Last of Us, which is slated to begin filming in the Spring of 2024.

Pascal’s schedule has filled up even more since then. As reported by industry insider Jeff Sneider, the actor has exited his role in the upcoming horror movie Weapons due to scheduling conflicts with a bigger project, thought to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot. He’s also set to star in HBO’s new drama series My Dentist’s Murder Trial, where he will also serve as an executive producer.

With so many scheduling commitments in mind, it is mildly concerning that Lucasfilm didn’t out and out say that Pascal will return as Mando himself for its next film. “It’s not yet been confirmed whether Pascal will reprise his role as the Mandalorian for the new film,” said Deadline in the movie’s official announcement.

For now, what we do know is that the film – titled The Mandalorian & Grogu – will start production at some point in 2024. It’s set to be directed and produced by the TV show’s creator, Jon Favreau (who previously also directed the first two Iron Man movies for Marvel Studios). Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni will also serve as producers. It will be the first cinematic Star Wars release since Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Inside the Magic reached out to Lucasfilm for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

