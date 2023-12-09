‘The Mandalorian’ Season Four Canceled and Replaced, Report Claims

Rumor has it that the next season of The Mandalorian might not be a “season” at all.

It’s been less than a year since The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) last appeared on our screens, but it could be even longer until we see Din Djarin and Grogu again. Like many projects, The Mandalorian was heavily impacted by both the Writers Strike and SAG-AFTRA Strike, leading to a delay in production for season four.

Related: Pedro Pascal “Won’t Take Part” in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4, Report Claims More Controversy Incoming

But despite the show’s creator Jon Favreau confirming that this season’s scripts are already complete, it’s now being reported that season four could be scrapped entirely.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider – who has broken several entertainment stories through his podcast The Hot Mic – claims that “the odds are in its favor” for the plot points planned for season four to instead be reworked into a Star Wars movie. Sneider also claims that this could hit theaters before Daisy Ridley’s already-announced return as Rey in a film led by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

“That may be the thing that is announced before the end of the year,” he said. “I think that Star Wars is anxious to make an announcement. I don’t know necessarily that it will be before the end of the year, especially because the town starts to shut down basically next week right. But I think that those Mandalorian season four movie rumors… I think that there was something to those.”

Lucasfilm previously announced plans for a Dave Filoni Star Wars film that would serve as the conclusion to The Mandoverse established on Disney+. This would combine The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka in an Avengers: Infinity War (2018) style cinematic event. Whether this would replace that film or not remains to be seen – as does whether season four has actually been canceled and replaced with a Mandalorian film.

Similar rumors emerged in August when Making Star Wars claimed that the strikes forced Lucasfilm and Disney to consider different paths for Star Wars‘ future. At the time, it was stated that there wasn’t enough time to wrap up season four before releasing Filoni’s planned film and that instead it would be condensed into a film – although this rumor claimed that it would hit theaters after Rey’s movie.

In November, it was reported that Pedro Pascal would not physically return for The Mandalorian season four of the series due to his commitments to season two of The Last of Us and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 (2024). Instead, he would solely provide the voiceover for Mando.

Related: Pedro Pascal Is No Longer “THE Mandalorian” In ‘Star Wars’

Season three of The Mandalorian left off with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) seemingly defeated and Din Djarin returning to Nevarro, having officially adopted Grogu to take him on his apprentice. With seemingly no loose ties left to resolve, some fans had wondered how season four could possibly unfold – and who would be the primary antagonist with Gideon out of the picture.

ITM reached out to Lucasfilm for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Would you prefer a new season of The Mandalorian or a film? Let us know in the comments!