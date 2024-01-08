‘Barbie’ Crew Wasn’t Impressed by Jo Koy’s Sexist “Joke”

Golden Globes host Jo Koy was the villain of the internet on Sunday night, especially after making an unpopular joke about Barbie (2023). Upset movie fans quickly noticed that the cast and crew of 2023’s biggest motion picture weren’t particularly impressed, either.

Long before director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie (dressed as Superstar Barbie) accepted the Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, the Barbie team garnered attention for their politely unamused expressions during Koy’s opening monologue.

The stand-up comedian praised the source material of another nominee for the inaugural award, Oppenheimer (2023), only joking positively about lead actor Cillian Murphy’s physical attractiveness and briefly knocking the film’s lengthy runtime. Then came the digs at Barbie. Watch here:

“Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page, Pulitzer Prize-winning book about The Manhattan Project,” Koy said. “Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big boobies!”

Few audience members laughed, and Gerwig smiled and nodded, however painstakingly.

“I watched Barbie, I loved it, I really did love it,” the host added. “I don’t want you guys to think I’m a creep, but it was kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll. It’s just something about your eyes, Ryan… Margot, it’s not always about you.”

This bit got a few more audience reactions, but Ryan Gosling (Ken) didn’t seem impressed. Robbie appeared confused at first but eventually laughed along. From @decider on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"And BARBIE was based on a plastic doll with big boobs!" The #Barbie crew weren't too thrilled by Jo Koy's jokes about their film. #GoldenGlobes

“The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet,” Koy continued. “Or what casting directions call, ‘Character Actor.’”

The camera panned to the crowd, many of whom appeared straight-faced and speechless. Actress and musician Selena Gomez put her head in her hands, which later became a meme representing viewers’ feelings about Koy’s performance.

“That Barbie joke literally pissed everyone off,” @screaminglip wrote on X.

That Barbie joke literally pissed everyone off

Fans were furious at the misrepresentation of Barbie, a film that perfectly encapsulated the female experience for millions of women and girls.

“Why do male ‘comedians’ think misogyny is so funny?” @salwana_anis asked. “Do they not pre screen whatever the host is gonna say like??”

Why do male "comedians" think misogyny is so funny? do they not pre screen whatever the host is gonna say like??

“‘Barbie is based on a girl with big plastic boobies’ MEN STFU AND NEVER SPEAK ON ANYTHING RELATED TO WOMEN,” @womeninfiction echoed. “HOW DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND THE ENTIRE POINT OF WHOLE BARBIE MOVIE IF YOU WATCHED AND LOVED IT? You dumb f**king idiot.”

HOW DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND THE ENTIRE POINT OF WHOLE BARBIE MOVIE IF YOU WATCHED AND LOVED IT? You dumb fucking idiot.

It’s nearly impossible to find any Barbie fans defending the Golden Globes host’s jokes. Most felt nothing but anger and heartbreak.

“‘Barbie is based on a doll with big boobies,’” @Will_Spencer3 said. “Cut to Greta Gerwig looking utterly disheartened at the way the movie she lovingly and tirelessly crafted is being blithely discussed. Do better, #GoldenGlobes.”

"Barbie is based on a doll with big boobies." Cut to Greta Gerwig looking utterly disheartened at the way the movie she lovingly and tirelessly crafted is being blithely discussed. Do better, #GoldenGlobes

Other unpopular Koy bits included a joke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and an off-script rant at the audience for not laughing hard enough at his jokes.

Did you watch Jo Koy at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night? Share your thoughts on his performance with Inside the Magic in the comments.