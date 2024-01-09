Lucasfilm Announces ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Amid Bombshell ‘Mandalorian’ Movie News

A second season of the Disney+ Ahsoka show is officially in the works, and it sounds like it will be critical to the future of Star Wars as Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie inches closer to its release date.

Fan-favorite Jedi-gone-rogue, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), is unsurprisingly returning for a second season of her Disney+ spinoff show, Ahsoka, helmed again by The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni. The happy news was confirmed by Lucasfilm Tuesday morning, along with the more unexpected confirmation that Season 4 of The Mandalorian will instead be heading to the big screen as a feature-length film titled The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBA), directed by Jon Favreau.

“‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2, among those in the works,” the announcement said.

Given the success of Season 1, speculation was already running rampant that Ahsoka would be renewed for a sophomore season as early as October, after the official Disney+ and Lucasfilm social media accounts listed the final episode, “Part Eight: “The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” as the “season finale” rather than the “series finale,” distinguishing it from other miniseries like Obi-Wan Kenobi. As for its cast, they remained relatively tight-lipped about Ahsoka‘s Season 2 prospects, though many of them expressed enthusiasm for continuing the story – especially after that cliffhanger Season 1 ending.

And given that Ahsoka Season 2 being officially green-lit coincides with The Mandalorian & Grogu movie announcement, it seems like both projects will be essential to understanding Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover event. While story specifics remain unknown, the film will act as the epic conclusion to all Disney+ shows under the “Mando-Verse” umbrella, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew.

The first season of Ahsoka, which began airing on the streaming platform in August 2023, fared generally well with both casual viewers and longtime fans alike, tying together elements from animated series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Season 1, without a doubt, laid the foundation for future Star Wars storytelling, establishing the conflict between the New Republic and Imperial warlord Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Along with Dawson’s titular hero, several characters from Rebels made their live-action debuts in Ahsoka, including Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), reuniting most, if not all of the surviving Ghost crew. The Mandalorian alum Diana Lee Inosanto also reprised her role for the series, where she played Thrawn’s right-hand witch of sorts, Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth.

After finding the star map to Thrawn’s location, Ahsoka and Co. also encountered the mysterious master-apprentice duo Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), both powerful Force users. With Baylan, Shin, Ahsoka, and Sabine now trapped on the distant planet of Peridia following Thrawn’s return to the known Star Wars galaxy, the show certainly left the door open for future conflicts down the road — something that will surely be addressed in Season 2.

Ahsoka’s former master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), also returned for the critically acclaimed “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” later appearing in full Force Ghost glory in the season finale, much to the delight of fans. While it’s unlikely that he’ll return in Ahsoka Season 2, fans shouldn’t entirely rule out the possibility just yet, as he could play a pivotal role in motivating his former Padawan to stop Thrawn once and for all.

It’s interesting to learn that both The Mandalorian & Grogu and a second season of Ahsoka will be essential to understanding Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars film, which could easily be the most important Star Wars project to date since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). For now, there’s no denying that it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the galaxy far, far away, and hopefully, we’ll receive more information about Ahsoka Season 2 soon.

