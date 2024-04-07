Fan-Favorite ‘What If…?’ Character Reportedly Joining MCU

According to a recent rumor, a fan-favorite What If…? character will finally make their live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The MCU is filled with dozens of compelling characters, like Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

While the characters in the MCU are beloved for a reason, some of the most interesting characters from Marvel Studios are in shows that aren’t part of that universe. The best example of this is What If…? The Disney+ TV show showcases iconic heroes in forms and situations we’re not used to, including an evil Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as a Shakespearean king, and the terrifying Marvel Zombies.

Related: Dwayne Johnson is Done With “Woke Culture”

What makes the series especially interesting is its collection of characters that aren’t seen anywhere else, like The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Kahhori (Devery Jacobs), a completely original character that isn’t from a Marvel Comic. Now, it looks like one of these fan-favorite heroes will make their debut in live-action.

The Watcher Reportedly Making Live-Action MCU Debut

Related: Fans Bash Disney, “Gender-Swaps” Iconic 58-Year-Old Character

Numerous exciting movies are on the slate for Phase Five of the MCU, including Deadpool & Wolverine (2023) starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and Captain America: Brave New World (2025), where Anthony Mackie (Falcon) will take on the Captain America helm. However, fans seem particularly excited for Fantastic Four (2025), which reportedly brings the main character from What If…? to live-action.

According to a report from X user Kingspyk3, Jeffrey Wright will be reprising his role as The Watcher in the highly-anticipated film alongside Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer).

Related: Sam Raimi Poised To Direct’ Avengers’ Grand MCU Comeback

If the rumor is true, this will serve as an excellent way to bring the Fantastic Four into the current Marvel timeline since other rumors suggest that the film will take place in a different universe without our version of the Avengers. Instead, audiences will be treated to a futuristic 1960s filled with the titular heroes and multiple X-Men.

While it is certainly exciting to see a character from What If..? make their live-action debut, this isn’t the first time it has happened. That honor goes to Captain Carter, who appeared as a member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

What other What If…? characters would you like to see in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!