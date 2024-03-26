Home » Entertainment » Marvel

‘Marvel Zombies’ Will Be the Most Violent Series Yet

Scarlet witch as a zombie in Marvel Zombies

Credit: Marve Studios

The highly-anticipated Disney+ series Marvel Zombies is shaping up to be the first animated series from Marvel Studios to earn a mature rating.

Zombified Captain America lunging forward in front of a pplanet
Credit: Marvel Studios

In a recent interview with IGN about the new Disney+ series X-Men ’97, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Marvel Studios would be moving more toward adult animation and the upcoming series Marvel Zombies would be more violent, gory, and intense than anything seen before in the MCU.

“In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we’re making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that’s for sure a TV-MA show… And again, it’s trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That’s certainly what we’re going for on that project also.”

Zombie Thanos in What If...?
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Federal Communications Commission defines “TV-MA” as any television program “intended to be viewed by mature, adult audiences and may be unsuitable for children under 17.” While this isn’t the first series from the studio to earn this rating (that honor goes to Echo), it is still a departure for the franchise.

However, when you look at the show’s content or any of its comic book source material, you’d know that a TV-MA rating is exactly what it deserves.

MCU Needs More Stories Like ‘Marvel Zombies’

A zombified Tony Stark/Iron Man surrounded by other zombies
Credit: Marvel Studios

Drawn by Sean Phillips and written by Robert Kirkman, who created The Walking Dead and InvincibleMarvel Zombies was a popular limited Marvel Comics series that gave Marvel fans glimpses at multiple heroes in zombified form, including Captain America, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch.

Eventually, the comics were turned into an episode of What If…? The episode was so popular it led Marvel Studios to greenlight an entire series based on the concept starring Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as the main character. Hopefully, this will give the chance for other stories not directly involved with the MCU to grow and thrive.

Which Marvel Comics hero do you want to see zombified? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

