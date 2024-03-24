Disney Revives Two “Canceled” Marvel Projects

After multiple reports have alleged that two highly-anticipated Disney+ series were canceled, an executive from Marvel Studios has confirmed that they’re still being worked on right now.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a state of disarray, and Disney is looking to fix it. Multiple movies and series, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Secret Invasion, and The Marvels (2023), didn’t hit the mark, leading multiple fans to question if they actually care about the MCU.

According to Bob Iger and Kevin Feige, the way to remedy this was to focus more on characters that are well-established and known as opposed to the more obscure heroes. This includes the X-Men, who have been seen recently in X-Men ’97, and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

This has put multiple upcoming projects in question, including Ironheart and Wonderman. The former focuses on Riri Williams, a potential replacement for Tony Stark/Iron Man who was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). The latter is about Simon Williams, a Hollywood actor who suddenly develops superpowers.

Both of these shows can be seen as risky since Ironheart is a minor character and Wonder Man has never been featured in the MCU at all. However, despite multiple outlets reporting that these shows were canceled, an executive at Marvel Studios has confirmed that they’re still alive and well.

‘Ironheart’ and ‘Wonder Man’ Are Still Going Strong

Many fans were worried about the fate of Ironheart and Wonder Man. However, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum confirmed in a recent interview with Agents of Fandom that both shows were still going strong. In fact, they were already in post-production.

“We’re editing both of those shows as we speak. They’re spectacular, they’re amazing, and they’re different… We’re able to explore corners of the universe that are really exciting. Riri Williams is one of them, and I cannot wait for people to meet Simon Williams.”

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins/The Hood, Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy, Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington, Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington, Anji White as Ronnie Williams, Manny Montana as Cousin John, and Shea Couleé as Slug. It will also feature performances from Jim Rash, Cree Summers, and Sacha Baron Cohen among others.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams/Wonder Man, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams/Grim Reaper, and Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan. It also features Lauren Glazier and Josh Gad.

