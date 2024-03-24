‘X-Men ’97’ Breaks Massive Marvel Studios Record

People were already excited for X-Men ’97. And after seeing the massive response to it, it seems that it more than met these expectations.

After a string of less-than-desirable responses to previous projects, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Secret Invasion, and The Marvels (2023), Disney and Marvel Studios have decided to focus on properties and characters that have guaranteed success. And they’re starting with the X-Men.

The first project that is taking this new approach is X-Men ’97, an animated Disney+ series continuing the story of X-Men: The Animated Series from the ’90s after Charles Xavier/Professor X passed away.

X-Men ’97 perfectly captures Marvel fans’ nostalgia for the original animated series by recreating the art style and bringing back almost every character, including Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Storm (Allison Sealy-Smith), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Morph (JP Karliak), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Beast (George Buza), Gambit (AJ LoCascio), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith), Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough), and even Magneto (Matthew Waterson).

Needless to say, the show is already setting itself up to be a success. Still, it may be surprising to Disney just how successful the series is.

‘X-Men ’97’ is the Most Critically Acclaimed Marvel Studios Project Ever

Even though the series just launched, X-Men ’97 has set itself apart from every other Marvel Studios project by earning the highest review scores in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, X-Men ’97 has an astonishing 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 33 reviews. On top of this, the show has an audience score of 93%.

This certainly shows that Disney’s new strategy is working and that they’re making fans happy. However, we won’t know for sure if this has entirely worked until Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman releases this Summer.

