Earlier reports covered how Deadpool 3 would introduce numerous prominent X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including Halle Berry reprising her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm; Famke Janssen returning as Dr. Jean Grey; James Marsden reprising his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops; and the beloved Patrick Stewart returning as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier, or Professor X, alongside Ian McKellen revisiting his role as Erik Lehnsherr, AKA Magneto.

There is an additional possibility that the younger versions of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique from the Fox franchise, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively, could be included. Moreover, rumors suggest that Channing Tatum and Jennifer Garner, who starred as Elektra in Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003), have also filmed for the new Deadpool installment.

These revelations represent only a fraction of the cameos and roles likely planned for Deadpool & Wolverine. Seeing as another popular speculated casting is Taylor Swift as either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool — the possibilities are truly endless as the X-Men and MCU cinematic worlds collide.

More on Cassandra Nova in the Marvel Comics

Cassandra Nova is a powerful Mutant villain in Marvel Comics, introduced in the New X-Men series by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. She is Charles Xavier’s twin sister, who survived by transferring her consciousness into her mother’s body and harbors a deep hatred for Mutants — especially her brother. Cassandra Nova orchestrates a Mutant genocide on Genosha — the Mutant sanctuary island that might contain Adamantium in the MCU, and potentially connected to Eternals (2021) — and becomes a formidable adversary for the X-Men, exploiting their vulnerabilities and causing internal conflicts within the team. Her complex and malevolent nature makes her a significant antagonist in the X-Men universe.