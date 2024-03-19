‘The Marvels’ Star Takes Shot At The Avengers

In a recent interview, The Marvels (2023) star Iman Vellani called out an Avengers adventure for being boring and repetitive. And she’s not wrong.

Moreso than anyone else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iman Vellani has taken over her character. Not only did she play Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and the film The Marvels, but she has also voiced the character for the upcoming Marvel Zombies series and even wrote a Ms. Marvel comic for Marvel Comics.

Now, the fan-favorite actor (and Captain Marvel’s biggest fan) has revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that she wants to do everything with the character she can, including video games.

“I would never say no. No. Any opportunity to play Ms. Marvel or project myself into her in any version, comic book movie, otherwise, I’ll be happy to.”

However, the future Young Avengers leader hasn’t always been keen on Marvel video games. In fact, she was not afraid to call out a hit game featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

‘The Marvels’ Star Iman Vellani Calls Out Boring Avengers Experience

After learning she had earned the role of Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani made sure to get the new video game Marvel’s Avengers (2020) as soon as it came out. However, the game didn’t seem to match her enthusiasm for the subject.

“Listen, my brother has his [PlayStation] and everything, and I literally just bought the Avengers game when it came out, and that was before my casting got announced… Went to Best Buy, got the game, and I was posing with it and no one knew who I was or why this girl was posing in the middle of a Best Buy. But yeah, I played it. Then I got really bored of the moves, but I played myself. That was pretty cool.”

According to most people, Vellani had the right idea about the game. Despite solid sales out of the gate, Marvel’s Avengers (2020) proved to be divisive. While it featured decent gameplay and the most popular Marvel heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, and Thor, it was criticized for never taking risks and offering a “pay-to-win” system.

However, after finding success with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2021), there’s no doubt that a Ms. Marvel Game featuring Iman Vellani wouldn’t be awesome. Also, it would serve as a good break until her next adventure with Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in this new iteration of the Marvel Universe.

