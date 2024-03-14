‘The Marvels’ Star Dismisses Superhero Fatigue

In a recent interview, one of the stars of The Marvels (2023) completely dismissed superhero fatigue, instead insisting that people focus on the stories they’re trying to tell.

One of the largest criticisms about Marvel Studios at the moment is the sheer output of superhero movies and series, which has led to people coining the term “superhero fatigue.” But according to The Marvels star Teyonah Parris (Captain Monica Rambeau), it has less to do with the subject and more to do with quality.

“I think people want good movies. And if there’s superheroes and there’s passion and there’s storytelling, and you’re not giving it to me by numbers, I think people are here for it. So I don’t know. I think we say that because it’s easy to just say, ‘Oh, superhero fatigue,’ but I think we want — because I watch them as well — I want good stories with great characters and that mean something and have something to say.”

Parris also addressed all of the people and critics online who were particularly vicious about the film, reminding them about all of the hard work that goes into making something of this caliber.

“I think that you’re going to have people who have something to say about everything. What I try to do is remember the work that I put into it, the heart that I put into it, the crew who’ve given over a year of their lives to make this happen, their excellence, and what it felt like to just be around good people who are super, super talented.”

When it came time to talk about her character and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Parris knew exactly what Marvel Studios and everyone else in the industry needs to return to: telling a story.

“We’re at a transition time where the people creating the stories have to get back to the heart and the root of what this is. And this is ordinary people who become extraordinary and are in extraordinary circumstances, and watching them struggle and get to and through those experiences. I think if we remain true to that, people will stay engaged and interested.”

‘The Marvels’ Was a Victim of Trolls, Not Superhero Fatigue

When it comes to superhero fatigue, people on the internet often point to director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels as a culprit since it performed poorly at the box office. However, the film is really a victim of internet trolls deciding to hate the movie before it even came because, as soon as it hit Disney+, it started breaking records.

In the end, people realized what The Marvels truly was: a fun superhero jaunt with entertaining action sequences, a short runtime, and a fun cast that included Brie Larson as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, and Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan.

