‘The Marvels’ Star Dismisses Superhero Fatigue

in Marvel, Movies

Posted on by Jeremy Hanna
Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel, and Kamala Khan on Carol Danvers' ship in 'The Marvels'

Credit: Marvel Studios

In a recent interview, one of the stars of The Marvels (2023) completely dismissed superhero fatigue, instead insisting that people focus on the stories they’re trying to tell.

Kamala Khan, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau all glowing with power
Credit: Marvel Studios

One of the largest criticisms about Marvel Studios at the moment is the sheer output of superhero movies and series, which has led to people coining the term “superhero fatigue.” But according to The Marvels star Teyonah Parris (Captain Monica Rambeau), it has less to do with the subject and more to do with quality.

“I think people want good movies. And if there’s superheroes and there’s passion and there’s storytelling, and you’re not giving it to me by numbers, I think people are here for it. So I don’t know. I think we say that because it’s easy to just say, ‘Oh, superhero fatigue,’ but I think we want — because I watch them as well — I want good stories with great characters and that mean something and have something to say.”

Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in a space suit in... well... space
Credit: Marvel Studios

Parris also addressed all of the people and critics online who were particularly vicious about the film, reminding them about all of the hard work that goes into making something of this caliber.

“I think that you’re going to have people who have something to say about everything. What I try to do is remember the work that I put into it, the heart that I put into it, the crew who’ve given over a year of their lives to make this happen, their excellence, and what it felt like to just be around good people who are super, super talented.”

Kamala Khan (Imana Vellani) looking shocked in 'The Marvels'
Credit: Marvel Studios

When it came time to talk about her character and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Parris knew exactly what Marvel Studios and everyone else in the industry needs to return to: telling a story.

“We’re at a transition time where the people creating the stories have to get back to the heart and the root of what this is. And this is ordinary people who become extraordinary and are in extraordinary circumstances, and watching them struggle and get to and through those experiences. I think if we remain true to that, people will stay engaged and interested.”

‘The Marvels’ Was a Victim of Trolls, Not Superhero Fatigue

A poster for The Marvels with Monica Rambeau in blue, Captain Marvel in yellow, and Kamala Khan in red
Credit: Marvel Studios

When it comes to superhero fatigue, people on the internet often point to director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels as a culprit since it performed poorly at the box office. However, the film is really a victim of internet trolls deciding to hate the movie before it even came because, as soon as it hit Disney+, it started breaking records.

In the end, people realized what The Marvels truly was: a fun superhero jaunt with entertaining action sequences, a short runtime, and a fun cast that included Brie Larson as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, and Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan.

Do you think superhero fatigue is a thing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Jeremy Hanna

Jeremy Hanna is what happens when you put all of your skill points into constitution and charisma. A So Cal native, Jeremy’s favorite topics are Pokemon, Theme Parks, LEGOs, video games, and lots of other things that are far too expensive. He currently writes for thegamer.com and The Completionist on YouTube.

