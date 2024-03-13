Kevin Feige Heavily Involved in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Now that the Deadpool franchise is officially under the Marvel Studios umbrella, Kevin Feige was much more involved with the film’s production. According to one actor, that’s a good thing.

The entertainment world was shaken when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Not only did this give the company access to even more iconic franchises, but it finally brought classic heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

While a member of the X-Men was featured in The Marvels (2023), Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is the first feature-length project exploring what it’s like to have everyone’s favorite mutants in the MCU. On top of that, it brings in multiple iconic characters, including Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine has already made history as the most-viewed movie trailer of all time. And according to one actor, Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Feige are already on their way to making even more history.

Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds Combined Their Powers For ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

In an interview with Collider, actor Karan Soni opened up about how things have changed since becoming part of the MCU. Basically, it has given Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy even more tools to play with.

“I can say that I think it’ll be really good, this movie, and from my little experience of my part of it, it’s definitely… Ryan’s taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys. It also feels like it’s coming at a perfect time for the MCU because it’s ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and he’s definitely shaking it up. And so I think like, this is great that it’s coming at this time, and they’re very willing to make fun of themselves, which is important.”

Obviously, the most significant change in the line-up has been Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and when the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) star first met him, it wasn’t what he expected.

“And I got to meet Kevin Feige, and I was surprisingly starstruck. I was a little bit like, oh my gosh, it’s him. Which I was surprised that I was. But it’s very cool to see those minds together. You know, him, Kevin’s obviously completely changed the industry, and then Ryan who’s such a genius, like them combining their power, it’s pretty exciting.”

Since this was the only film coming into the MCU, and there had already been multiple leaks and unsolicited behind-the-scenes photos, everyone was on edge. Fortunately, Feige actually made things a lot easier.

“It was just like, this one was so different for me because we didn’t get a script or anything. It was very secretive. And so we were just in this, I got the scene like the day before or whatever, and we walked into the sound stage, and he just appeared next to Hugh Jackman, and I was just like, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Soni continued:

“It was very crazy, but he was very sweet, very kind. He came up and said hi to all of us from the original movies and stuff, and he seemed excited himself by what was happening. And then Ryan is definitely like, you know, calling him out a lot at the moment. There’s a lot of Kevin jokes [in the movie]. You have to have a good sense of humor and he does. So that’s cool.”

Many people were worried that Marvel Studios and Disney would try to water down what has made the Deadpool movies so great. Fortunately, it looks like there is really nothing to worry about.

Do you think more involvement from Kevin Feige is a good thing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!