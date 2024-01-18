Home » Disney

Settlement Reached Between Disney, 20th Century Studios Over ‘Financial Whitewash’ Accusations

Disney and 20th Century Studios have settled their breach of contract lawsuits with film financier TSG Entertainment.

Disney, 20th Century Studios Settle Breach of Contract Lawsuits

In a recent article from the Hollywood Reporter, Disney and 20th Century Studios have both settled their breach of contract lawsuits from film financier TSG Entertainment. The entertainment film financier accused film studios of withholding profits and self-dealing to boost subscriber counts for their respected streaming platforms.

On January 5, legal representatives from both parties informed the court about a resolution reached to settle the conflicting lawsuits, although specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The focal point of the case revolved around an independent audit conducted on three films in which TSG had invested, notably the best picture recipient, The Shape of Water (2017).

The audit reportedly unveiled a minimum owed amount of $40 million. TSG contended that this financial deficit led to a less favorable position in their investment in Avatar: The Way of Water (2023), preventing them from having the necessary funds to exercise options for investments in other films.

In the preceding year, TSG initiated legal action against 20th Century, alleging breach of contract, and Disney, accusing the latter of inducing that breach. In response, Disney counter-sued, seeking a court order affirming its adherence to the terms of the longstanding agreement with TSG.

TSG, a significant financial partner with investments exceeding $3.3 billion in over 100 films, including notable titles like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Deadpool (2016), and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), expressed dissatisfaction with the deal’s financial aspects, referring to it as “Hollywood Accounting.”

Although conflicts of this nature are often resolved privately, the terms of the agreement between the financier and the studio allowed for court intervention to preserve the right to appeal any ruling. TSG initiated legal proceedings after observing a substantial return reduction from its investment.

The complaint outlined various financial discrepancies, including uncredited revenue, unauthorized distribution fees, and expenses unrelated to the films. Additionally, TSG alleged instances of “self-dealing,” where 20th Century purportedly entered into advantageous agreements with its licensee affiliates to diminish profit payments to stakeholders artificially.

An illustrative example cited involved a secret side deal with FX Networks, deviating from a pre-existing agreement on fair value tied to domestic box office performance.

In response to TSG’s legal action, Disney asserted in a cross-complaint that the 20th-FX output deal explicitly excluded Searchlight films, including The Shape of Water. A significant aspect of TSG’s lawsuit revolved around changes in distribution windows.

TSG claimed that Disney, after acquiring 21st Century Fox in 2019, compelled its subsidiary to renegotiate the HBO deal, sacrificing guaranteed license fees to boost Disney+ and Hulu. Disney sought a court order affirming its sole discretion and control over distribution decisions, emphasizing industry-wide shifts in distribution patterns.

The company argued that renegotiating licenses with HBO resulted in fees surpassing those under the previous exclusive deal. Disney also contended that TSG failed to exercise its limited right to request offers to purchase its interest in specific tranches of films within the stipulated timeframe. A Disney spokesperson stated that the matter has been resolved, while TSG did not comment upon request.

TSG was legally represented by John Berlinski, who is notable for leading Scarlett Johansson’s battle against Disney concerning her compensation for Black Widow‘s simultaneous release on Disney+. Berlinski also represented the stars of Bones in their profit participation dispute with Fox. On the opposing side, Disney was portrayed by Hollywood heavyweight Daniel Petrocelli, who previously represented Disney in the lawsuit brought forth by Scarlett Johansson.

