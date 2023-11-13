Disney Brings Back Multiple Classic Films Amid Backlash

Disney may not have the support of everyone, but the company recently made a decision that was uniformly accepted by fans and critics alike.

The Walt Disney Compay, founded by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney in 1923, has grown to become one of the most iconic and influential entertainment companies globally. Initially a small animation studio, Disney has evolved into a multimedia conglomerate with a vast array of subsidiaries spanning film, television, theme parks, and more.

The company boasts an impressive portfolio of subsidiaries and acquisitions, including Pixar Animation Studios (Toy Story, 1995), Marvel Entertainment (The Avengers, 2012), and Lucasfilm (Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, 1977). These acquisitions have not only expanded Disney’s creative scope but have also positioned the company as a dominant force in the entertainment industry.

In the digital age, Disney recognized the shift in consumer behavior towards streaming services. In November 2019, Disney launched its own streaming platform, Disney+, entering the competitive market alongside industry giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Disney+ quickly gained traction, leveraging its extensive library of classic animated films, Marvel superhero movies, and Star Wars franchises.

Despite initial success, Disney faced challenges in the streaming arena, as evident in its recent quarterly earnings report. The company reported a substantial loss of nearly $400 million in its streaming division, highlighting the competitive nature of the industry and the difficulties in achieving profitability. Factors such as content production costs, aggressive pricing strategies, and the need for continuous platform improvement contributed to this financial setback.

Of course, it also has to be noted that many fans have grown sour on Disney’s content, especially over the last couple of years. The company has been enthralled with backlash, and this can be seen in box office numbers for movies like Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) and Strange World (2022), which were considered major losses. In addition, Disney just delayed the release of its live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler by a full year amid backlash, which has many insiders speculating that the company did so to allow some of the controversy to die down before it is released.

Disney is actively addressing some of these challenges, investing in original content and exclusive releases to retain and attract subscribers, but that hasn’t come without its own problems, as well. For example, the acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 (now called 20th Century Studios) bolstered Disney’s content library, providing additional assets for its streaming platform. However, that doesn’t mean that everything has gone well with content from 20th Century Fox, as multiple movies have been removed from the streaming platform, and there are other titles that still haven’t found a home.

All that being said, Disney just recently made a decision that was uniformly accepted by fans far and wide.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the company pulled 20th Century’s Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) from the Disney+ streaming service. Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) are beloved family comedies that have become timeless classics.

Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, these films follow the misadventures of Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation during the holidays. In the first film, Kevin defends his home from burglars with ingenious traps, creating moments of hilarity and heartwarming family bonding. The sequel takes Kevin to New York City, where he once again faces off against the same burglars in a series of comedic encounters. Culkin’s charismatic performance, the memorable slapstick humor, and the heartwarming themes of family and resilience contribute to the enduring popularity of both films, making them cherished holiday classics for audiences of all ages.

Now, just a couple of weeks later, the two films have been restored to Disney+. The decision to pull them for a couple of weeks had to do with a licensing issue that has since been resolved, which is great news for fans who are ready to ring in the Holidays with some of their favorite classics.

In addition to the Home Alone movies, you can now watch the first couple of episodes of The Santa Clauses Season 2, which stars Tim Allen.

