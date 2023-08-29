Disney and Amazon Teaming Up for Mega Streaming Service

The Walt Disney Company is considering getting into bed with Amazon, the world-dominating tech giant that also serves as one of the House of Mouse’s primary rivals in the streaming world.

In just a few decades since it was founded in 1994, Amazon has become one of Disney’s biggest competitors in terms of entertainment content. While Amazon Prime Video does not have the vast catalog of intellectual property as Disney (at least, not yet), the streaming service is neck to neck with Disney+ in terms of global popularity.

Disney, Amazon & ESPN

As such, it is a little surprising that Disney is looking to partner with Amazon, but global commerce makes for strange cooperation sometimes. While it has not yet been confirmed by either mega-corporation, inside sources report that Disney is looking to team up with Amazon in order to launch a much-touted ESPN streaming service.

According to Reuters, Disney is in early talks with Amazon to partner in the development of a streaming version of ESPN, the popular sports network. While details of the deal are still under wraps, it appears that selling a minority stake in the company to Amazon is on the table.

ESPN: The Most Expensive Streaming Service?

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the potential deal between Disney and Amazon is the price tag to the consumer. Word is that Disney is looking to charge a monthly subscription price of $25 to $30 for the ESPN streaming service.

This would make ESPN the single most expensive streaming service in the United States and in the world. For comparison, Disney+ Premium (without ads) currently costs $10.99 and will soon be controversially raising it to $13.99.

Still, that is approximately half of what it expects consumers to pay for an Amazon-backed ESPN streaming service, which is a pretty big gamble.

Disney Won’t Let ESPN Go

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company would not be selling ESPN, although he sounds perfectly fine with selling off any other aspect of traditional TV like the Disney Channel.

However, since then, rumors that Disney is looking to sell off numerous properties and, in particular, team up with a tech giant in order to launch the ESPN streaming service have been rampant. While it seems like Comcast (another one of Disney’s main competitors) seems uninterested, Apple has been widely speculated to be that giant and now, Amazon is part of the conversation.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Disney ever finds a partner to launch a mega-expensive sports subscription service with and if Amazon wants to bite.

Would you pay $25 for an ESPN streaming service? Let us know in the comments!