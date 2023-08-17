Disney+ Canceled Amid Speculations of Apple Purchase

Backlash for the controversial streaming platform Disney+ has been at an all-time high.

In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company launched a groundbreaking streaming service that sent ripples through the entertainment industry – Disney+. Disney+ represents a digital evolution of Disney’s rich legacy, offering a vast array of beloved movies, TV shows, and original content. This streaming platform has quickly become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences of all ages with its immersive storytelling and unparalleled collection of content.

One of the defining features of Disney+ is its extensive library of timeless classics that have been enchanting audiences for generations. From beloved animated films like The Lion King (1994) and Beauty and the Beast (1991) to iconic Disney Channel shows like Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, Disney+ serves as a nostalgic treasure trove for those seeking to relive cherished moments from their childhood.

However, the streaming platform hasn’t been without controversy and backlash, especially over the last few months. Disney axed more than 50 titles— and there continues to be speculation that more content could be removed in the future— and this has led many to wonder what the future might hold for the streaming platform. If content removal wasn’t bad enough, Disney announced that it would be making changes to restrict password sharing, and it has already begun the process of moving to ad-supported content, essentially ending the streaming platform that we all knew to begin with.

CNN commented on the demise of the streaming platform, saying “The more than 20% hike in prices means Disney+ will now cost twice the original price when the service debuted four years ago, and Hulu’s ad-free tier is now more expensive than the most popular Netflix plan.”

With all of this going on, “Cancel Disney+” has begun trending on social media. Thousands of subscribers have left the streaming platform behind for the time being, sharing that they have canceled their subscriptions and are looking at other options. While subscribers were up slightly in the U.S. and territories outside of Hotstar for this past quarter, the mass exodus taking place in response to these password crackdowns and ads could make next quarter look bad for the company.

This, of course, is all happening at the same time that numerous reports have come forward about Apple Inc. becoming a “strategic partner” and potentially purchasing a portion of The Walt Disney Company. This hypothetical scenario envisions two iconic giants of their respective industries joining forces to create a powerhouse conglomerate that could redefine how we consume content and experience media.

Though Disney CEO Bob Iger refused to give any evidence one way or another, multiple reports have shown that he has put up portions of the company for sale.

“I just am not gonna speculate about the potential for Disney to be acquired by any company, whether they’re a technology company or not,” he recently said. “Obviously, anyone who’d want to speculate such things would have to immediately consider the global regulatory environment.”

If Apple were to consider purchasing Disney, you have to believe that the streaming options would be a major portion of what the company would want to consider. While Apple is likely not interested in Disney Parks & Resorts, it is trying to get Apple TV off the ground and having access to content that is currently on Disney+ could be a major coup for them moving forward.

We don’t know how any of this will play out, but it’s interesting to see the controversy unfolding around Disney+ and think about what it could mean if Apple were to come into the equation.

