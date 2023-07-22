Amazon Picks Up the Disney Slack With Comedy Pilot

As Disney cuts back on content, Amazon is there to pick up the pieces by renewing fan favorites and creating new material. Jessica Simpson is iconic, not just for the audition for The Mickey Mouse Club, but for becoming famous using an “anti-sex” tactic.

“Open Book” refers to the ways that Jessica Simpson fought back in the age of Christina Aguilera and Brittney Spears. The reality TV star even got a pilot episode, turning the triple threat into an even bigger movie star.

Jessica Simpson Creates a Scripted Pilot

While Simpson didn’t ultimately make it into The Mickey Mouse Club, she did embrace a successful singing and television career. Using the Christian premise, her breakthrough show was about her marriage to Nick Lachey. This Jessica Simpson reality TV show was rooted in the honeymoon year and how traditional marriage proceeds.

Jessica Simpson was everywhere in Hollywood for a while. The public affair of dating John Mayer to starring alongside Dane Cook and Dax Shepard in Employee of the Month, she’s known for both singing in a church choir and playing Daisy Duke.

“Open Book” Speaks About Simpson’s Stardom

Jessica Simpson’s memoir is a piece stars the concept of becoming a pop star at a young age. It jokes about blonde ambition and soul connections with equal humor. The enigmatic character that is Jessica Simpson released her memoir entitled “Open Book.”

The read became so popular that it inspired a pilot episode for a tv show. It’s slated to be a memoir of Simpson’s life, written as a comedy with the same name. Essentially, it’s a coming-of-age story that was inspired by the book.

It follows pop star Sadie Sparrow from her mid-20s rise from ingenue to mogul. Slated to touch on concepts of love, friendship, divorce, and the soul, the tv series and the memoir are meant to be a commentary on Hollywood, albeit tongue-in-cheek. And the show has already got some impressive talent on board.

Who’s Starring in Open Book?

You might know Tom Kapinos from Lucifer, but now you can see his script writing skills as he takes the lead along Adam Bernstein, who will also direct. Simpson is on board as an executive producer, while John Stamos plans to play another main character.

The book took 14 weeks to sell around 500,000 copies. Disney and Hollywood are using this success to both acknowledge conservative acts in entertainment history and show how the business changes with time. Amazon, however, is taking the reins and making something special out of the material.

What do you think about the new TV show? Share your take in the comments down below!