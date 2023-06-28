Disney’s Next Live-Action Remake: Mickey Mouse?

The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is coming alive?

One of the most controversial talking points surrounding Walt Disney Studios and its decisions has to do with its choice to continue to make live-action remakes of many classic films. In total, we’ve seen more than 18 Disney films be made as live-action adaptations, and there are plans for several others in the near future.

The latest live-action Disney film, The Little Mermaid (2023), has grossed more than $500 million. The movie, which starred Halle Bailey as Ariel / The Little Mermaid, didn’t quite live up to its box office projections, but still drew a decent number with a little more time left in theaters. In addition, Disney has announced several other projects in the future for live-action adaptations, including Moana (2016), Lilo & Stitch (2002), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), and an all-new one titled Mufasa: The Lion King, which is a prequel to Disney’s live-action The Lion King (2019).

While few details have been given on many of these films, we do know that Rachel Zegler will play the role of Snow White in the new film, which is set to be released in 2024. The casting decisions for Lilo & Stitch and the Moana remake have been close to the vest, but we do know that Dwyane Johnson is set to reprise his role as Maui in the film, and Auliʻi Cravalho will not play the role of Moana, but she will be an Executive Producer in the film.

With all of these films on the horizon, it has caused many Disney fans to wonder what might be next. Though fans have expressed backlash over Disney continuing the trend of remakes instead of creating new content with different stories, the company continues to forge ahead with these decisions.

So, what might be next?

If fans have their way, we might see the leader of the club that’s made for you and me step into the “live-action” world.

By request, Isaias Arts (@isaiasarts on TikTok) recently went viral by creating a live-action version of Mickey Mouse, which many fans say is “nightmare fuel.”

As you can see in the video above, the user created Mickey Mouse into a live-action form that certainly is something you can’t unsee.

While Disney has not announced plans to make a film starring Mickey Mouse in live-action, it is an interesting idea, to say the least. To see Mickey join his friends– Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto– on an adventure would be something that fans would at least want to see, even if it’s something where they just “can’t look away.”

Disney has been under fire for its new animation style of Mickey Mouse, which can be seen in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The Disney+ documentary, Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, details the creation of the beloved character from the mind of Walt Disney himself and shows the evolution of the character from his creation to where he is today.

Though we’ll have to wait to see Mickey in a live-action capacity, you can meet him in real life at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The beloved character is all over the Disney Parks, in many different capacities, including parades, entertainment shows, and character meet and greets.

