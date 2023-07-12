The Best Disney Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and some amazing Disney Deals have arrived with it!

It’s time to get your wallets ready because Amazon Prime Day is back for Summer 2023, bringing you some incredible deals on Disney products that you won’t want to miss! Whether you’re looking for toys, books, games, travel accessories, or jewelry to add Disney magic to your life, you’ll find them here at excellent prices. Here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted so far:

Disney Princess Villains Black and Brights Collection, Fashion Doll 4 Pack: This fun fashion doll set includes four Disney villains in bold and colorful dresses. It includes Cruella De Vil, the Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Ursula, each with their own fashion-forward outfit.

Disney Doorables Movie Moments Series 1: Collect and display your favorite Disney movie scenes with these adorable mini figures. Each pack contains two figures and one scene accessory from movies like Frozen, Moana, Aladdin, Stitch, and more. The cubes are cute, unique, and as their name suggests, adorable.

Funko Pop! VHS Cover: Disney – Aladdin, Genie with Lamp (Amazon Exclusive): This is a Funko Pop! figure that features Genie with Lamp from Aladdin. It has a VHS cover box display resembling the original movie’s classic clamshell. It’s an Amazon exclusive and a must-have for any Funko Pop! or Disney fan.

Disney Mirrorverse Genie 7″ Action Figure: If Funko Genie isn’t your speed, maybe you should enter the Mirrorverse, a new world of Disney and Pixar characters like Donald Duck, Belle, and Sully reimagined as mighty warriors for the eponymous mobile game. This action figure features Genie from Aladdin, with a detailed sculpt, articulation, and accessories. Collect them all and create your own epic battles.

Disney and Pixar Lightyear 3 Action Figure Set: This action figure set features Buzz Lightyear and two new characters from the upcoming movie Lightyear. It includes a 5-inch Buzz Lightyear figure, a 3-inch scale Mara figure, and a 2-inch scale Kato figure. They have poseable limbs and come with accessories.

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Light the Way Train, Musical Toy Train and Mickey Mouse Dump Truck Vehicles: Check out these Disney Jr. toys for your younglings. The toy train featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends has lights, sounds, and phrases and comes with four figures Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy. The dump truck with Mickey Mouse has a working dump bed and a detachable trailer. It also has a Mickey figure that can sit in the driver’s seat.

Disney’s Frozen 2 Elsa Doll and Nokk Figure: This doll and figure set features Elsa and Nokk from Frozen 2. Elsa has a removable dress and shoes, and Nokk has a translucent body that lights up when touched. They can also interact with each other when placed close together.

Mattel Disney Frozen Anna Small Doll & Sven Reindeer Figure: Play with this adorable set that features Anna and Sven from Frozen. It comes with Anna’s signature outfit and Sven’s harness accessory. It’s perfect for any Frozen fan who wants to recreate their favorite scenes or imagine new adventures. This is a deal that some people are melting for!

Disney Encanto Mirabel Doll Sing & Play: Sing along with Mirabel, the adventurous heroine from Disney’s Encanto, with this interactive doll that sings music and plays tunes from the movie. She also has a light-up bracelet and a removable dress.

Turning Red Disney and Pixar Deluxe Meilin 6-inch Doll with Panda Figure: Join Meilin, the teenage girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited, with this deluxe doll set that includes a 6-inch Meilin doll and a panda figure. The doll has poseable arms and legs and comes with a backpack accessory.

Disney Board GameDeals on Amazon Prime Day Games

If you’re looking for some fun and challenging games to play with your family and friends, you’ll love these Disney-themed games that will test your skills, knowledge, and creativity. You can find some of the best Disney games for all ages, such as:

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who? Disney Princess Edition Game: A classic board game with a Disney princess twist. It’s Guess Who?, a game, where you must guess which princess your opponent has chosen by asking yes or no questions. Does your princess have a beautiful singing voice?

Disney Sidekicks Cooperative Strategy Board Game with Custom Sculpted Figures: This is a fun and exciting game that lets you play as one of five Disney sidekicks who must work together to rescue heroes and defeat villains. It includes 12 detailed, mini-sculpted figures of characters like Mushu, Tinker Bell, Olaf, and more.

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly: Disney Mickey and Friends Edition Board Game: This is another game, but a classic one that features your favorite Disney mouse characters. It’s a twist on the original Monopoly game, where you can buy, sell, and trade iconic locations from Mickey Mouse’s world. It also includes six custom tokens of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto. There’s also a dedicated Monopoly to Little Mermaid on the block for Amazon Prime Day. As sebastion would say, “It’s an Opoly, Mon!”

Disney Fine Jewelry and Gifts

If you’re looking for some magical gifts for yourself or your loved ones, you’ll want to check out these amazing deals on Disney fine jewelry on Amazon Prime Day. Whether you’re a fan of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, princesses, villains, or any of the other Disney characters, you’ll find something to sparkle your imagination. From earrings and necklaces to bracelets and rings, you’ll find everything you need to add some Disney magic to your style.

Jewelili Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Tinkerbell : This necklace is a true treasure for any Tinkerbell lover. It features a gorgeous Tink pendant that is covered in sparkling diamonds. It’s made of sterling silver and will make you feel like royalty. It’s the perfect way to show off your love for the mouse who started it all!

Sunwel Fashion Cutest Cartoon Mini Backpack Toddler Sequin Bow Minnie Mouse Ears Bag: Add some sparkle to your outfit with this cute and stylish backpack that features sequin Minnie Mouse ears and a bow. It’s perfect for school, travel, or everyday use.

Disney Women’s Mickey Minnie Necklace: A sweet way to celebrate the love between Mickey and Minnie Mouse, This necklace features a sterling silver pendant that shows Mickey and Minnie holding hands and smiling. It’s a simple but elegant design that will make you smile too.

Disney Minni Mouse Birthstone Necklace: This necklace is a personalized gift that any Disney fan will cherish. It features a sterling silver pendant with your birthstone choice and a Minnie Mouse silhouette. It’s a beautiful way to show off your birth month and Disney fandom.

Jewelili Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Majestic Princess Castle Necklace: Dream a little extra-ordinary moment with dazzling designs inspired by the adventures of all your favorite Disney princesses. Designs in this collection are inspired by castles, crowns, and enchanting destinations of Disney fairy tales.

These are some of the best Disney deals on Prime Day that we’ve found for you. Whether you’re looking for some toys, books, games, clothing, or jewelry to add some Disney magic to your life, you’ll find them here at amazing prices. From classic and new characters to movies and shows, you’ll find something to satisfy your Disney cravings. Don’t miss this chance to score some incredible deals on these and other Disney products on Prime Day! Hurry before they sell out or the magic runs out! Thank you for reading and happy shopping!

What deal are you most looking forward to locking down? Let us know in the comments below.