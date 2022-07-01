Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos Takes Over Disney Park

Jeff Bezos is known for being the founder of the popular online shopping website Amazon.

The billionaire, who has an estimated net worth of $134.6 billion, is an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut.

And, just recently, he decided to show his Disney love.

Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez recently enjoyed a fun-filled day at Disneyland Resort that saw them take on several popular attractions.

The two were seen with five bodyguards and two Disney VIP tour guides. They rode attractions such as The Incredicoaster, Toy Story Mania, Jungle Cruise, and Grizzly River Run at both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park, which is known as the “happiest place on earth.”

Bezos was even photographed taking over Space Mountain all to himself.

Twitter account @thandojo shared a photo of the two enjoying The Incredicoaster.

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, giggle like children as they enjoy a fun-filled day at #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/b2zgzp6MYC — Hans Solo (@thandojo) July 1, 2022

Twitter account @SuperclusterHQ shared a photo of Jeff Bezos from TMZ riding Space Mountain– which was actually Hyperspace Mountain– all by himself.

According to @TMZ, @JeffBezos rode Disneyland’s Space Mountain by himself yesterday. He got you there @elonmusk.

If you have never ridden Hyperspace Mountain, here’s how Disney describes it:

Rocket Right onto the Battlefield

Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught! Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap! As Rebel forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of blaster fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the Rebel squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Wars combat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!

The billionaire isn’t the first celebrity to take over a Disney Park.

Just recently, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian faced backlash for taking over a Disney ride and making all other Guests wait while visiting. Footage showed Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard forcibly making a Disney Park Guest stop filming the celebrity during a recent visit, as well.

In addition, other celebrities including Chris Evans, Tim Allen, Ariana Grande, Tom Hanks, Kelly Clarkson, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Elton John, and many others have all been spotted before.

What do you think of Jeff Bezos taking over Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!