“Woke Disney” Strikes Again, Changes Multiple Princesses

There’s likely been no company to receive accusations of “turning woke” more prominent than The Walt Disney Company.

The Walt Disney Company, founded by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney in 1923, stands as a global entertainment powerhouse, shaping the landscape of the industry for nearly a century. Renowned for its iconic animation studio, Disney has produced timeless classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), The Lion King (1994), and Frozen (2013), captivating audiences of all ages. Beyond animation, Disney has expanded its influence into various sectors, including theme parks, media networks, and film studios, making it a diversified conglomerate with a substantial impact on popular culture.

In recent years, however, the Walt Disney Company has not been without its challenges and controversies. The company has undergone significant shifts, including strategic acquisitions like the purchase of Lucasfilm and Marvel Entertainment, broadening its intellectual property portfolio. Nevertheless, internal controversies related to workplace culture, accusations of gender pay disparities, and debates over inclusivity have surfaced. Additionally, changes in leadership, such as the departure of key executives and CEOs, have stirred discussions about the company’s future direction.

If all that weren’t enough, Disney has been accused of “turning woke,” especially over the last couple of years. The company has seen multiple films flop at the box office, and it was just announced that Disney had lost more than $400 million in streaming in the last quarter. While things certainly aren’t all bad, as the Parks & Experiences division continues to be a major revenue driver, Disney continues to garner backlash for decisions it has made, especially in changing beloved characters.

One of the most prominent of these controversies is none other than the live-action Snow White film, which was delayed by a full year following backlash thrown at the company due to comments made by Rachel Zegler, who is set to play the Disney princess, though there will be no Disney prince in this version.

For over eight decades, Disney Princesses have enchanted audiences worldwide, evolving from traditional damsels in distress into empowered figures challenging societal norms. Since Snow White’s 1937 debut, these characters have been central to Disney’s storytelling, embodying a blend of beauty, resilience, and, in recent years, independence.

In a recent article by CBR, the publication broke down the different ages of Disney princesses. The Golden and Silver Age introduced beloved princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, and Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), criticized for reinforcing outdated gender norms with their stereotypical feminine traits.

The Disney Renaissance of the late 1980s to the late 1990s marked a transformative period. Characters like Ariel (Little Mermaid), Belle (Beauty and the Beast), Princess Jasmine (Aladdin), Pocahontas, and Mulan broke away from traditional roles, showcasing agency and diverse backgrounds. Despite this rebellion, these princesses often concluded their stories with marriage, adhering to a formulaic happily-ever-after. The true paradigm shift occurred in the modern era, exemplified by films like Frozen (2013), where Disney embraced change. Frozen subverted traditional fairy tale tropes, emphasizing familial love over romantic love and allowing for greater diversity, breaking away from traditional constraints.

Of course, Disney has had to find a delicate balance between honoring its past and looking forward to the future. While there have been examples of this, almost every animated film made in the modern era of Disney has also been met with its detractors, especially those with Disney princesses, as some fans push for the company to become even more progressive in its storytelling.

Toeing the line has been something that Disney has had to try to do even more in recent years, but many fans have argued they have significantly fallen away from anything traditional or resembling Disney classics of the past, leading to the accusations of “becoming woke,” especially with instances of Disney princesses in the last few years.

The next Disney movie will have a connection to Disney princesses from all time periods. Disney is just days away from the major release of Wish, which will be released on November 22, 2023. It will be interesting to see what the audience reception is for this movie, as Disney continues to progress forward.

Disney’s official description for the movie reads:

“In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

What do you think of the progression we’ve seen in Disney princesses? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!