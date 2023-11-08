Disney Stirs Controversy in Attempt to Trademark Entire Holiday

When we think about the Holidays and Disney, it doesn’t take long to begin to think about Christmas.

Spending the holidays at Disney World is a magical and enchanting experience that creates unforgettable memories for families and visitors of all ages. Disney’s meticulous attention to detail and immersive decorations transform the theme parks into a winter wonderland during the holiday season.

The moment you step into Disney World during the holidays, you’re greeted with a dazzling display of twinkling lights, festive garlands, and towering Christmas trees. The parks feature special holiday-themed parades, fireworks displays, and live entertainment, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the experience.

One of the highlights of spending the holidays at Disney World is the special events and offerings exclusive to the season. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (separately ticketed) at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays are just a couple of the many special celebrations that take place during this time. These events offer unique character meet-and-greets, holiday-themed treats, and the opportunity to enjoy the parks at night in a festive atmosphere.

Of course, meeting beloved Disney characters dressed in their holiday attire is a joy for kids and adults alike. The chance to share the holiday spirit with characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Santa Claus, and even some of your favorite Disney villains adds a touch of whimsy to the experience. Lastly, don’t forget the mouthwatering holiday treats available throughout the parks. From gingerbread cookies and hot cocoa to specialty holiday meals, Disney World offers a delightful array of festive food and beverages that cater to every palate.

While we’re thinking about the Holidays at Disney World and Disneyland and preparing for beloved times for the next month and a half, an interesting story has recently resurfaced from another time when the company actually attempted to trademark an entire holiday and, no, it wasn’t Christmas. Ten years later, much has changed within the company in a major way.

Disney’s attempt to trademark “Día de los Muertos” in 2013 stirred significant controversy. Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” is a cherished Mexican holiday celebrated to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away. Families build altars, visit cemeteries, and create ofrendas (offerings) that include sugar skulls, marigolds, and the favorite foods of the deceased. This cultural tradition is a UNESCO-recognized Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Disney’s move to trademark the term for merchandise and a potential animated film met with immediate and widespread criticism. Many saw it as cultural insensitivity and an “act of cultural appropriation.” People from diverse backgrounds expressed their discontent, emphasizing the importance of respecting and preserving cultural heritage. Legal experts pointed out the problematic nature of trademarking a widely recognized and celebrated cultural event.

The movie, you might ask? It was Pixar’s Coco (2017). The working title for the film was “Día de los Muertos.” In response to the public backlash, Disney decided to withdraw its trademark application for “Día de los Muertos” and released a statement acknowledging the concerns. They stated their goal was to celebrate the holiday’s cultural significance rather than exploit it.

“As we have previously announced, Disney-Pixar is developing an animated feature inspired by the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos,” the statement read. “Disney’s trademark filing was intended to protect any potential title for our film and related activities. It has since been determined that the title of the film will change, and therefore we are withdrawing our trademark filing.”

Despite the initial controversy, the incident led to some positive outcomes. People from various backgrounds came together to celebrate the cultural heritage of Día de los Muertos, and Disney’s approach evolved as they collaborated with the Mexican community to create Coco (2017). Pixar’s beloved movie is now represented at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort and at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort. You can catch Miguel in Mickey’s PhilHar Magic Concert in Fantasyland.

The movie follows Miguel, a young boy with a deep passion for music, as he embarks on a journey to the Land of the Dead to unravel a family mystery. With its captivating storytelling and vibrant animation, Coco not only explores themes of family, identity, and remembrance but also pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Mexico.

