Disney Is Changing Iconic ‘Coco’ Character

It seems like Disney is gearing up to change one of Pixar’s most iconic characters, Miguel Rivera from Coco (2017).

Since its release, Coco has cemented itself as one of Pixar’s – and Disney’s – most beloved modern classics. The film tells the tale of Miguel Rivera (Anthony Gonzalez), 12-year-old aspiring musician who finds himself in the Land of the Dead and seeks out the blessing of iconic musician Ernesto De La Cruz (Benjamin Bratt) to return him back to his music-hating family.

As with most Disney hits, Coco has firmly established itself in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can currently spot Miguel in Disneyland’s Magic Happens parade, while California Adventure will host A Musical Celebration of Coco from September 1 to November 2, 2023, in which Guests can “enjoy a heartwarming tale by the entertaining Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia that celebrates popular songs from the film Coco” and meet Miguel himself.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris will welcome its very own Coco-themed restaurant – Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia – when Fuente del Oro Restaurante completes its renovation later this year.

It seems like Disney has more plans in the works for Coco. According to a recent casting notice, Disney is looking to cast a face character of Miguel for the first time ever, with the character previously portrayed as a “sculpted character” (AKA one wearing a mask) at Disney Parks.

However, don’t get too excited about interacting with Miguel just yet. This casting notice, found on the Disney Auditions website, is for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where it seems Miguel will join the usual ranks of Disney Princesses and other iconic characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and co.

Those hoping to portray Miguel will need to be 5 foot 8 inches and under. As well as the Coco character, Disney is also seeking lookalikes for characters such as Mirabel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Princess Jasmine, Moana, Anna, Elsa, and Peter Pan.

Would you prefer Disney to change Miguel to a face character in Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!