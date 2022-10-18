The Mexican woman who reportedly inspired Pixar’s “Mama Coco” passed away at 109, as confirmed by local authorities.

María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman who inspired the character of “Mama Coco” in the Pixar movie Coco (2017), died on Sunday at the age of 109 without the animation studio ever recognizing her contribution to the film. The Mexican grandmother died in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, in Michoacán.

Roberto Monroy, Secretary of Tourism for Michoacán, confirmed her passing and described her as a “tireless woman and life model” who inspired the “beloved character” of Mama Coco.

Ramírez Cabellero became known as “Mama Coco” in her community after the release of the Pixar film in 2017, as many neighbors quickly spotted the similarities between the Mexican grandmother and the character. Her family claims a team from Pixar visited the area to document the Day of the Dead traditions, photographed Caballero extensively, and lived with the family for a while. However, the studio never officially recognized the woman as an inspiration for the character.