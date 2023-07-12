As technology develops at a terrifying rate, could some of the most beloved Disney characters soon be replaced by AI?

It’s no secret that The Walt Disney Company is continuously developing innovative projects using the latest technology to create magic at its Parks worldwide and with the stories the company tells on the big and small screens. Some of the most remarkable examples include the free-roaming animatronic inspired by a beloved Marvel character, as well as a dynamic Judy Hopps animatronic, a massive Hulk meet-and-greet experience, and a reality-defying experience with Tinkerbell from the Disney classic Peter Pan.

And while one of the most popular technological advancements could put some of the most beloved characters at risk of being replaced, a Disney insider is confident that no harm will come to Mickey Mouse and his friends.

As celebrations for The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary continue at Disney Parks worldwide and across the company, AFP spoke with animators, archivists, and actor Bret Iwan — who voices the iconic Mickey Mouse — about the company’s past, present, and future, including a hot topic in the media industry, the potential for artificial intelligence.

“Gosh, I would say, of course there’s amazing technology being developed with AI, and it’s so impressive,” said Iwan, adding, “But I don’t think anything can replace the heart of a character and more importantly, the heart of storytelling.”

Iwan continued to say that, to him, character and storytelling are “unique to a performer, a writer, an animator, an artist, a creator.” “I have to believe that that part is what’s going to hold out, and keep real people doing the job for a while!”

Artificial intelligence has gained ground at an impressive rate recently. However, as Iwan said, the appeal and charm of a character as iconic as Mickey Mouse are extremely hard to recreate and more so to replace by artificial intelligence.

So, despite the groundbreaking technological advancements artificial intelligence continues to bring, Mickey Mouse’s place as The Walt Disney Company’s icon is safe, as is Bret Iwan’s way to give life to the beloved mouse.

It is essential to mention that the use of artificial intelligence has already brought significant backlash to The Walt Disney Company, which might deter the theme park and entertainment mogul from extending its use in the immediate future. However, Disney has not publicly announced its stance regarding the use of artificial intelligence. Inside the Magic will update you on the latest Disney Parks and entertainment news.

Should Disney make use of innovative AI technology for its characters and projects? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!