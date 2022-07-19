Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Hitting Disney+ in August, Fans Call Out Controversial Release

The world of Pixar is in a rocky state after the internet canceled Chris Evan’s Lightyear (2022) before the film hit theaters. Now, the underperforming animated feature is making its way to Disney+.

With a 5.4/10 IMDb rating, Pixar’s Lightyear is one of the lowest-rated Disney films in history. Resulting of online movements to “cancel” the movie due to a same-sex kissing scene, theaters were unable to pack in the seats for this Toy Story (1995) spinoff.

While Chris Evans and Keke Palmer gave breakthrough performances and Sox (Peter Sohn) stole the show, the Pixar film received landmark hate and backlash, resulting in a lackluster performance at the box office:

Pixar’s #Lightyear has passed $200M at the worldwide box office.

Disney fans will be able to watch the new Pixar film on Disney+ starting August 3, a month and a half after Lightyear hit theaters:

‘Lightyear’ coming to Disney+ on Aug. 3

'Lightyear' coming to Disney+ on Aug. 3 🚀 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 19, 2022

Many fans have taken to social media to share their feelings on the film, including the business move to add Lightyear to Disney+ after previous Pixar films like Soul (2020) and Onward (2020) debuted on the streaming service:

I miss 2010 when every pixar film was a 10/10 — 🍕 (@spicymcnugg) July 19, 2022

One Twitter user shared:

Disney should've never kept releasing 3 new Pixar movies straight to Disney* because now the general audience gotten used to that and are waiting for lightyear to be there — SPAWN (@SPAWN20201) July 19, 2022

Another fan shares:

I think this movie flopped because of the marketing. A lot of people didn't understand the concept. Those who didn't get it expected Toy Story. Those who did get it felt they were destroying the Toy Story films they grew up watching. — Gregory Lewis🇺🇸🇹🇹🇧🇧🇬🇩 (@Gregpuna) July 19, 2022

While the internet has its general opinion about Lightyear, Disney fans should give the new film a watch for themselves and form their own opinion, as Taika Waititi’s hilarious addition can brighten anyone’s day.

More about Lightyear

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy (Keke Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi) and Darby (Dale Soules), and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg (James Brolin) and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Joining Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. “The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which allowed us to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”’

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who’s behind the scores for The Batman (2022) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY for the original score in Up (2009). His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), Cars 2 (2011), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017), and Incredibles 2 (2018), among others.

Lightyear is produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and directed by Angus MacLane.

Will you be watching Lightyear on Disney+? Comment below!