Disney Cuts Iconic Christmas Movies From Disney+

In the world of streaming, everything seems secure and stable… until it isn’t. As fans of The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+, found out earlier this year, movies and TV shows can quickly be gutted due to cost-cutting measures. Now, audiences may struggle to find the Home Alone franchise on streaming after Disney scrapped the movies.

When The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service Disney+ launched in 2019, it brought many decades of storytelling directly into people’s homes. Following in the footsteps of services like Netflix, Disney+ provided audiences with existing entertainment while producing new movies and shows for the legions of subscribers to enjoy.

Disney’s Lucasfilm led the charge with The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau, which saw fans return to a post-original trilogy galaxy far, far away and established Pedro Pascal as the new “daddy” of a generation. The Mandalorian‘s success saw multiple other Star Wars shows be released, including The Bad Batch, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Marvel Studios also got in on the streaming game, releasing shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, which is currently airing its second season.

But as with any new product, the dream of having a near-constant stream of new Disney-owned projects sent directly into living rooms and bedrooms all over the world is not as straightforward as one might imagine. Over the last couple of years, Disney+ has been somewhat of an Achilles heel for the House of Mouse after having not yet turned a profit for the company.

Upon former Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s return to The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ was top of mind, so much so that just six months after his return, multiple movies and TV shows would be purged from Disney+ in a bid to save $5 billion company-wide and rein in the costs of running the streamer.

Shows like Lucasfilm’s not one-year-old Willow series was scrapped from Disney+, as were popular offerings like The Mysterious Benedict Society. Perhaps most shocking, at least in times of the timeline, Disney removed Crater (2023) just 48 days after it debuted on the streaming service.

The cuts were fast, bold, and angered many, including the casts of some of the shows removed. Star Wars and Willow star recently said it was “embarrassing” that he could not direct fans to a place to watch the fantasy reboot.

While the May Disney+ cuts were brutal and (apparently) necessary for the continued health of Disney+, much like other streaming services (Netflix, Max, Paramount+, for example), Disney+ is prone to changing, removing, and adding content for other reasons such as licensing.

It’s not clear what the case is here, but right after Halloween, as pumpkin decorations turn into Christmas wreaths and Mariah Carey is heard far and wide, Disney has removed two of the most popular Christmas movies of all time from Disney+ — Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992).

Up there with the likes of Elf (2003), Polar Express (2004), and The Holiday (2006), the Home Alone franchise is one of the most iconic Christmas series of all time. While the franchise deteriorated swiftly with the release of Home Alone 3 (1997), Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012), and Home Sweet Home Alone (2021), the first two entries aren’t beloved for being just good Christmas movies, they are just good movies all around.

Starring a young Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, Home Alone was directed by the late John Hughes and sees the young Kevin accidentally left home alone after his parents and siblings head to Paris, France, without him. Featuring a stellar cast consisting of Catherine O’Hara as Kevin’s mother, Kate McCallister, John Heard as Kevin’s father, Peter McCallister, and Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the Wet Bandit thief duo, Harry and Marv, Home Alone is a classic that plays in probably thousands of homes during the festive season.

Now, though, The Direct is reporting that both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York have been removed from the U.S. Disney+ service just weeks before Christmas.

While no concrete reason has been given over what has caused the upsetting removal of the beloved movies, it is likely due to licensing issues or, as the outlet outlines, a potential ploy to push more sign-ups closer to Christmas, when the movies will likely rejoin the service. That said, there is no word yet on if these Home Alone franchise films will even return at all.

When first released, Home Alone grossed $476 million in theaters and became the highest-grossing live-action comedy movie. The Christmas movie held that title for 11 years until The Hangover Part II (2011) was released and scored over half a billion at the global box office. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, directed by Chris Columbus and written by Hughes, grossed $359 million during its run.

Are you sad to see these Home Alone franchise movies vanish from Disney+?