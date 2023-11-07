Tim Allen’s Fate in Controversial ‘Santa Clause’ Series Finalized

Weeks after Walt Disney Studios released the first official trailer for season two of The Santa Clauses, Disney+ shared more clips from the series. Tim Allen (Scott Calvin/Santa Claus), Elizabeth Mitchell (Mrs. Carol Claus), Austin Kane (Calvin Claus), Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Sandra Claus), and Devin Bright (Noel) will all reprise their roles in the controversial series.

The Santa Clauses

This Disney+ exclusive limited series returned fans to the universe of The Santa Clause (1994), The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). Santa grew tired of his role, and Mrs. Claus yearned for independence, so the family decided to retire to the real world and find a replacement Santa.

Charlie, Calvin’s first son, declined to take over the family business, forcing Calvin to find an “outside hire.” Chaos ensued when Santa’s chosen replacement, tech entrepreneur Simon Choski (Kal Penn), monetized and automated Christmas gift delivery. Calvin returned to save Christmas, ultimately deciding to train his son, Calvin Claus, as the new Santa.

Season two will pick up with Scott training Calvin, which somehow leads them to a festive theme park run by a greedy entrepreneur. There, they meet a “Mad Santa” who aims to steal Christmas!

“The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas,” Disney writes. “With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.”

Season Two Updates

This week, Disney+ posted five new teasers for The Santa Clauses season two. In the first, the elves performed a jolly take on “Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol, “Dancing with My Elf.”

Disney+ then gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of the new characters played by Erik Stonestreet (Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Kris “Kringle” Moreno), and Tracey Morgan (The Easter Bunny). All three received Allen’s stamp of approval.

“I’m such a Christmas person, always have wanted to play Santa Claus,” Stonestreet said.

“Erik plays this so well,” Allen said of his co-star. “He’s got so much gravitas… He’s been trapped at a Christmas theme park that Gabriel runs.”

Moreno’s character, Kris, is the owner of Santapolis – a “Santa museum.”

“He just brings so much delight to this world,” Allen said of Moreno.

As for Morgan, Allen was lost for words.

“What do you say about Tracey?” he quipped. “You’ve got to see Tracey Morgan as The Easter Bunny.”

The admiration is mutual.

“I’m happy to be on this show,” Morgan said. “I love getting to work with Tim Allen.”

The next featurette included more behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast.

“In season two of The Santa Clauses, the Calvin family has stayed at the North Pole,” Mitchell (Mrs. Claus) said. “It has now become a family business. Everybody’s finding their part.

“We begin just as we left,” Allen added. “We’re in the sleigh, delivering the magic, giving, and loving that Christmas embodies.”

“This season, we kind of go further into the kid characters,” said Allen-Dick, who plays her real-life dad’s on-screen daughter.

Kane revealed that things go wrong partway into young Calvin’s Santa Claus training.

“We soon realize that there is something shady going on,” he explained. “A Santa Claus from the past is now coming back.”

“A vintage Santa Claus that went off the rails,” Allen added. “He’s been trapped for many, many years.”

In another short teaser, Calvin makes his daughter the keeper of the North Pole animals:

The final clip shows conflict between the Claus men, as young Calvin wants to switch some of the North Pole rules:

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses season two premiere on Disney+ on November 8. Subsequent episodes will follow on November 15, November 22, and November 29.

Are you excited about The Santa Clauses season two? Share your hopes for the Disney+ series with Inside the Magic in the comments below.