Actor Reveals Plan to Replace Tim Allen as Santa Claus

An intriguing actor has stepped in and shared plans to take over the role of Santa Claus from Disney legend Tim Allen.

Tim Allen has had a longstanding and fruitful collaboration with Disney, making him a recognizable face within the Disney family. His journey with Disney began with his memorable portrayal of Buzz Lightyear in the groundbreaking Pixar animated film, Toy Story (1995). Voicing the charismatic and heroic space ranger, Allen’s performance helped define the character and set the tone for the entire franchise. This role marked the inception of a lasting relationship between Tim Allen and Disney.

In addition to Toy Story, Tim Allen is most prominently associated with Disney through his role as Scott Calvin in the The Santa Clause film series. In the original The Santa Clause (1994), Allen’s character, a divorced dad, unexpectedly becomes the new Santa Claus, leading to a heartwarming and hilarious journey of self-discovery. His portrayal of Santa Claus has resonated with audiences of all ages, making him an enduring figure in Disney’s holiday film legacy.

The film humorously explores his journey as he grapples with becoming Santa Claus and navigating the responsibilities that come with the title. Allen’s performance is both heartwarming and humorous, capturing the essence of the holiday spirit as he evolves into the embodiment of Santa Claus. The movie’s success led to two sequels, with the most recent one, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, released in 2006.

Nearly 16 years later, Disney’s embrace of Tim Allen extended to the small screen with the creation of the Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses, where he reprised his role as Scott Calvin. Fast forward to the present day, and Tim Allen is returning to the role of Scott Calvin in the second season of the Disney+ television show.

The new season, premiering on November 8, 2023, promises a darker and more competitive tone. Eric Stonestreet joins the cast as Magnus Anta, a rival Santa Claus who challenges Scott Calvin’s claim to the North Pole throne, reports from The Hollywood Reporter shared.

“I am Santa, the rightful Santa,” Stonestreet says in the footage revealed this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The Santa who occupies the North Pole now is a fraud!” He adds, “Revenge will be swift — and sweet. I am Santa, after all.”

Stonestreet gained widespread recognition for his Emmy-winning role as Cameron Tucker in the hit ABC comedy series Modern Family, which aired for 11 seasons.

The second season of The Santa Clauses shifts towards Scott training his son, Cal, played by Austin Kane, to take over the Santa Claus legacy, bringing fresh challenges and humor to the holiday-themed series. With a blend of familiar characters and new faces, including Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, and a guest appearance by Tracy Morgan as the Easter Bunny, the second season offers a fresh take on the Santa Claus mythology.

In addition to his role as an actor on the series, Tim Allen is listed as an Executive Producer for the series as well. Disney previously shared that the show is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 8, with a two-episode premiere. It will be followed by new episodes weekly, with a total of six episodes. The season finale will take place on December 6.

What do you want to see from Season 2 of The Santa Clauses? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!