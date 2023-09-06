Disney Completely Scraps ‘Toy Story’ After Failures

Fans are not happy with what’s happening with the Toy Story franchise.

The Toy Story films represent an iconic and beloved series of animated masterpieces that have captured the hearts of audiences of all ages since its inception in 1995. Created by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, Toy Story introduced us to a world where toys come to life when humans aren’t around.

Led by the cowboy doll Woody and the space ranger action figure Buzz Lightyear, the films explore themes of friendship, loyalty, and the passage of time. With groundbreaking animation technology, each installment pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the world of animation.

The franchise has grown to include four main films, numerous short films, merchandise, and even theme park attractions, becoming a cultural phenomenon. Toy Story‘s enduring appeal lies in its ability to resonate with both children and adults, making it a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain generations of fans around the world.

The original film that started it all, Toy Story introduced us to the world of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and a group of toys who come to life when their owner, Andy, isn’t around. Woody (Tom Hanks), the favorite toy, faces jealousy and rivalry when Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), a flashy new space toy, joins the group. The film follows their adventures as they work together to return to Andy when they find themselves outside their comfort zone.

In the 1999 sequel, Woody is kidnapped by a toy collector, and Buzz and the gang embark on a mission to rescue him. Along the way, they encounter new friends, including Jessie the cowgirl, and Bullseye the horse. The film explores themes of identity, belonging, and the value of friendship while delving into Woody’s backstory.

In Toy Story 3 (2010), Andy is now grown up and heading off to college, leaving the toys in a difficult situation. They mistakenly end up at a daycare center, where they must navigate the challenges of a new environment. This film touches on themes of growing up, saying goodbye, and the enduring bonds of friendship.

The fourth installment– released in 2019– finds Woody, Buzz, and the gang adjusting to life with their new owner, Bonnie. When Bonnie creates a new toy named Forky, Woody takes it upon himself to ensure Forky’s safety and reunite him with Bonnie. Along the way, they encounter old friends, like Bo Peep, and new characters, including Duke Caboom and Gabby Gabby. This film explores themes of purpose, change, and self-discovery.

Inside the Magic recently reported on a script change for Toy Story 5, which is certainly a controversial change. According to our report, Disney is bringing Andy back, and the result may mean that Bonnie is completely abandoned. Andy’s family will reportedly play “an integral” part in the new movie. While many fans are happy with the change, others completely blasted the change, asking what the entire point of the last two films was.

If that’s the truth, it essentially means that Disney is admitting the last two films did not meet the standards set forth by fans. In addition, it also seems that Disney Pixar is willing to scrap its original idea for the third and fourth installations and instead, move back to a more familiar storyline. Of course, this all comes on the heels of the box-office-failure Lightyear (2022), which lost Disney more than $106 million.

Of course, that means all the time spent developing a new character is all for nothing. In addition, it also shows the discontent that fans had for the ending of the last Toy Story, which saw Buzz and Woody split up as it came to an end.

What do you think of Disney essentially abandoning and even scrapping the storylines from the last two Toy Story films?