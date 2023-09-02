“What’s the Point?” Fans Blast ‘Toy Story 5’ Plot Update

We just heard our first hint about the plot of Toy Story 5 – and a lot of fans aren’t happy.

For nearly 30 years, the adventures of Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) have delighted audiences of all ages. Not only was Toy Story (1995) Pixar’s first movie, but it also managed to kick off one of the most successful franchises in box office history – spawning three sequels, a (deeply unpopular) spinoff, and multiple shorts.

As with most Pixar sequels, the follow-ups to Toy Story have all debuted to critical claim. However, over the years, there has also been concern from some fans that Pixar – and the Walt Disney Company – are starting to bleed the franchise dry, especially with the release of Toy Story 4 (2019) after Toy Story 3 (2010) so perfectly wrapped up the series.

Considering that it made $1.073 billion at the box office anyway, it should’ve come as no surprise that Disney is intent on making one more sequel. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Toy Story 5 was in development earlier this year, and while it currently doesn’t have a release date, fans have already started theorizing what’s next for Woody, Buzz, Mr Potato Head, Slinky Dog, and co.

According to The Dis Insider, the next step for the Toy Story franchise is taking it back to where it all began: Andy.

The last time we saw Woody and Buzz’s original owner, he was passing on his beloved toys to Bonnie as he prepared to leave for college. Now, audiences will allegedly see him return as a fully grown adult with a family of his own.

In some ways, this feels like the most cathartic way to finally end the franchise. Seeing the toys reunite with Andy brings the series full circle and returns Woody to the place (and person) where he’s always felt most at home.

However, not everyone’s so convinced that it’s a good idea. “This doesn’t even make sense,” said X (previously Twitter) user @GuyWhoConquers. “Last time we [saw] the toys, Woody stayed at the carnival and the rest of the gang went with Bonnie. Why not have it focus on Bonnie’s toys and the carnival again? Unless Andy’s children find Woody at the carnival and that starts the plot?”

Some feel like the efforts to reunite the toys with Andy in the fifth movie are comparable to another franchise that tried to undo its unpopular previous film. “They’re pulling a Rise of Skywalker and trying to undo Toy Story 4 to appease the people who didn’t like it,” said @SwellStuff. “I happen to be a TS4 defender but even if I wasn’t, I still wouldn’t like this. I’d always rather a franchise stand by its creative choices instead of backpedaling.”

A major complaint is that reuniting Andy and his toys makes their emotional goodbye in Toy Story 3 redundant. “Please, please… come up with new toys,” said @TalksWithPops. “New storyline. Continue Toy Story but separate from Woody and the gang. Not a fan of bringing Andy back. It was goodbye after all, but please… Let it be new toys.”

Or, as @Kyavens put it, “This is gonna be a disaster of a childhood franchise.”

How do you feel about the prospect of Andy returning for Toy Story 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!