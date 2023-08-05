Wild Fan Theory Suggests ‘Toy Story’ Isn’t Real

Pixar fans love a good theory about their favorite movie. And there’s certainly no shortage of them, whether it’s Boo from Monsters, Inc. (2001) being The Witch in Brave (2012), or Cars (2006) being set in a future in which mankind has long since perished (which is actually a popular theory that can be applied to a bunch of Pixar movies).

And we love talking about these theories, especially ones that relate to the Toy Story films. Recently, we talked about how Woody could have quite easily turned out evil like Lotso from Toy Story 3 (2011), had he not been reunited with Andy in the original 1995 film.

This theory came from Reddit, the source of all sorts of fun theories. Now, another one has emerged, in which the user Dede0606- suggests that the events depicted in every single one of the four Toy Story films aren’t real!

Check out their post below:

“OK ok ok, it’s been a long time since I had this theory kept in my head, as seen in this compilation of toy story 2 bloopers, the toys know that it’s all a recording, that is, none of the toy story story is true, and actors only, so that means scenes of awesome stuff like the “falling in style” buzz have been re-recorded a million times before it’s right!”

The bloopers in question are those at the end credits of Toy Story 2 (1999), in which the toys are portrayed as being actors working on a film. This is, of course, nothing more than Disney and Pixar inviting the audience in for a bit of fourth-wall-breaking fun.

Does this theory hold any merit, though? Well, not really, as this is something that can be applied to almost any film that breaks the fourth wall. The fact of the matter is, though, is that viewers aren’t being asked to consider these bloopers canon in any way.

There are many examples of comedy films whose credits reveal a series of bloopers — it’s just a bit of fun. However, it’s the response from Reddit user Danny_Wont_Back_Down that might have fans raising their eyebrows suspiciously.

The user disagrees with the post, however, they give their own two scents on the matter, suggesting that, if the events that play out in the Toy Story films are indeed not happening, it’s all a figment of Andy’s imagination.

Check out the reply below:

“That don’t even make sense lol, if anything , it’s all a figment of Andys imagination”

This theory might hold some stock. While it’s a pretty obvious one — Andy is, after all, a child — there’s one sequence that may lend it some credence. Toy Story 3 opens with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jesse (Joan Cusack), and the rest of the gang in the middle of a fantastical Western adventure, which turns out to be a flashback in which Andy is simply playing with his toys. This sequence hardly suggests that the Toy Story films are “fake”, but it lends a smidgeon of possibility to the theory that the whole series is simply playing out in Andy’s head. Toy Story 5 (2024) is currently in development.

