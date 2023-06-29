‘Toy Story 5’ Plot Might Actually Work

Toy Story is the flagship film of Pixar Animation Studios, and it was a revolutionary film for the world of animation and the art of CGI. Four films, a series of specials and spinoffs, and Disney Parks attractions later, the little movie that could became a full-length franchise. As beloved as Buzz and Woody are, do we really need a fifth film?

Most Disney/Pixar fans would agree that Toy Story 3 had the perfect ending for the franchise, as Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and all the rest of Andy’s toys found a new home with Bonnie after escaping Sunnyside Daycare. A fifth film is reportedly already in production after the considerably unneeded fourth entry in 2019. However, a proposed plot might just have a better ending than its predecessor.

Fan Proposes Perfect Toy Story 5 Plot

If you’re anything like this writer, you’ll believe that Toy Story 3 should have concluded the series and Pixar should be heartedly ashamed for what they did to Woody in the following film. Not only did they break up the Roundup Gang in the last movie, but Bonnie abandons Woody and broke her promise to Andy to keep him safe.

Naturally, this central point in the film upset a lot of hardcore Toy Story fans, but the announcement of a fifth film ignited some discussion amongst the fandom. Pixar might be one of the most innovative brands in the animation industry, but sometimes the viewers come up with even better ideas.

While it’s only a fan theory, this proposed plot from @theh3ro on TikTok actually has grounds to provide not only an interesting plot with new characters and new environments for Pixar to play with, but an ending to the franchise that brings the narrative full-circle and reunites Andy with his beloved pals.

While there is little known about the current developments of Toy Story 5, there’s no denying that this theory wouldn’t make for a solid feature film. If any Pixar execs or animators are listening, your fans are calling out.

