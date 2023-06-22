Misleading Marketing Wounds Disney and Pixar

Historically, Disney and Pixar typically been pretty good in promoting their big animated features. With one or two exceptions, the company has gripped pop culture by the horns with nearly every project. We’re looking at you, Frozen.

That all being said, it truly feels like Disney and Pixar have dropped the ball regarding their latest film, Elemental. While we’ve seen a lot of ads and commercials for the movie, it’s honestly not the experience most viewers had upon watching the world of Element City come to life on the big screen.

Elemental: Not What Pixar Advertised

The trailer above showcases much of the artistry that went into Elemental, but that’s all it shows. The film medium is all about showing instead of telling, but the trailers don’t give much information as to why someone would want to see this movie. Not only that, but the story elements the trailer touches on are only a tiny fraction of the heartfelt story indeed offered.

After an abysmal opening weekend, much of the buzz surrounding the movie is its allegory for the immigrant experience and racially-focused conflict. While those things are present in the film, the true focus is the relationship between Ember and Wade, which is only centralized in Elemental’s teaser.

Quantity does not equal quality, as demonstrated by Disney and Pixar’s choice in marketing for this film. There are plenty of ads and displays, but they don’t motivate people to see the movie. That’s precisely the biggest problem with the project.

Elemental is a grounded, emotional, and poignant love story that Disney and Pixar haven’t seen since Up, and it needs to be seen. With any luck, social media and word of mouth about this movie will pull it up from the depths and allow it to take its place amongst the studio’s other animated masterworks.

Did you think Elemental was what Disney and Pixar promised? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!