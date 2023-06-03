‘Lightyear’s’ Flop Results in the Most Significant Pixar Layoffs in Decades

Based on a recent report from Reuters, The Walt Disney Company’s subsidiary, Pixar Animation Studios, has begun laying off employees as a part of the company’s cost-cutting plan.

For those who haven’t been aware, Disney CEO Bob Iger and other executives at The Walt Disney Company are on an ambitious task to cut as much as $5.5 billion in expenses to help increase the profitability of the Theme Park and entertainment giant. Unfortunately, for Bob Iger and the company to achieve this goal, Disney must lay off as many as 7,000 Cast Members over the next year.

It now appears that this cost-cutting strategy has eliminated 75 positions at Pixar Animation Studios. Of those 75 positions, two of the executives who were a part of the leadership of Lightyear (2022) were let go.

Lightyear reportedly lost Disney around $106 million. Through the promotions and release of the movie, Disney paid a whopping $373 million, but the Pixar venture only amassed $267 million in revenue. The film’s box office draw was only $118.3 million domestically and $108.1 million internationally. This led to tough decisions for The Walt Disney Company management team.

According to reports by Reuters, the latest Pixar layoffs included Lightyear director Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as Toy Story 4 (2019) and Coco (2017). Galyn Susman, the producer of Lightyear, also departed. Susman had been at Pixar since the release of the original Toy Story movie in 1995.

Lightyear could not be shown in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries because it depicts a same-sex relationship. This had an impact on its box office performance.

The Pixar layoffs reportedly took place on May 23 and were the most significant eliminations at the studio in over a decade.

Are you upset to see two of Pixar’s executives let go in response to the cost-cutting efforts at The Walt Disney Company?

