Buzz Lightyear Passes Out and Falls Over in Front of Disney World Guests

Spaceranger down!

Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is full of incredible rides and experiences, some of which are the most famous theme park rides and attractions of all time. However, if guests are looking for a fun, family-friendly experience that also happens to be quite competitive, then they need to look no further than Buzz Lightyear Spaceranger Spin.

This shooting gallery-esque attraction can be found in Tomorrowland, one of several lands in Magic Kingdom.

The biggest draw to Tomorrowland would have to be either Space Mountain or the brand-new roller coater TRON Lightcycle/Run. However, as we said, guests looking for a more tame and competitive-focused experience should step aboard Buzz Lightyear Spaceranger Spin for an incredibly fun and interactive time.

Two guests are able to enter each ride vehicle, each equipped with a blaster that they use to fire at targets throughout the ride. It’s simple: whoever gets more points at the end of the ride wins. At the very start of the queue for this attraction, guests are greeted by Buzz Lightyear himself as he prepares guests for the “dangerous” mission they are about to embark on.

Buzz is represented incredibly well by a large animatronic that’s capable of moving, talking, and pointing. Unfortunately, this iconic animatronic faced some technical issues recently, essentially passing out in front of guests.

A photo of the breakdown was taken by a guest who shared the photo online. You can take a look at Buzz down below:

As you can see above, Buzz Lightyear was close to falling completely over right in front of hundreds of guests. At this time, we do not know what issue caused this malfunction or if the animatronic has been fixed. Disney World is home to another “shoot ’em up” attraction, Toy Story Mania. This ride can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and offers guests a very similar experience to that of Buzz Lightyear Spaceranger Spin, albeit more modern.

As we said earlier, Magic Kingdom is home to some of the most famous theme park rides of all time.

Of course, Magic Kingdom is just one of three theme parks at "The Most Magical Place on Earth."

