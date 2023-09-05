Walt Disney World’s Future Uncertain, Parks Empty Over Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day may be the best time to visit Central Florida as Walt Disney World crowds disappeared during the traditionally packed holiday weekend.

Historically, experts never recommended vacationing at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs during summer holiday weekends. But following a similarly dead July 4 weekend, every Walt Disney World crowd calendar is about to make a huge adjustment.

Walt Disney World Resort guest and Reddit user u/GeneralLeiaAndMe shared screenshots of Magic Kingdom wait times from the My Disney Experience app. The longest wait, for Seven Dwarves Mine Train, stood at only 30 minutes:

Labor Day Crowds

“People: ‘Don’t go to Disney World during Labor Day! The crowds are unbearable!’ The crowds:” the guest quipped.

Concerned Disney Parks fans speculated the reasons behind low Walt Disney World attendance.

“We must be at the point where everyone assumes it will be bad,” u/KillerCodeMonky wrote. “So none of the regulars / APs go. And then this is what happens. Also pirate pass is blacked out, which I think catches a lot of the locals. Certainly would have prevented us. But the same thing happened around July 4th — also a pirate blackout date.”

“I think a lot of folks cancelled vacations due to the hurricane,” said u/lowkii. “We’ve been a couple times this week and the parks have been dead.”

“Isn’t the weather absolutely unbearable right now?” u/saguarobird asked. “I know it’s technically September, but August they usually run a lot of deals to tempt people to come brave the 90s and humidity.”

Others felt the low Walt Disney World crowds signaled economic turmoil.

“Disney has gotten REALLY expensive over the years and I think they’ve finally gotten to a point where people just aren’t taking it anymore,” said u/fatfiremarshallbill. “…Unless they dial back their ticket prices, we won’t be going back for a while.”

“I work at Disney and this summer was the slowest season in YEARS,” u/Affecionate-Poem594 agreed. “The Star Wars hotel is being shut down AND they’re essentially on a hiring freeze for all hospitality positions right now. People commenting ‘oh I was just there, it was sooo busy’ clearly have never been before because the parks are at very low volume right now lol If you’re able to actually walk through the park without getting stuck in a crowd it’s a slow.”

Still, many blamed low wait times on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Single-park ticket holders want to make the most out of their purchases, so they don’t visit Magic Kingdom on a day they’d be kicked out at 6 p.m.

“Park closes early, so guests go to the other parks,” u/bachfanwpb explained. “It’s well known that MK is very slow on party days.”

Were you at Walt Disney World Resort for Labor Day weekend? Share your experience with the crowd levels in the Inside the Magic comments section!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.