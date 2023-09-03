Disney Store Abandoned, Reportedly Shut Down Forever

If you have ever been to Walt Disney World, you know it is very easy to spend your money.

Past the fact that you had to buy theme park tickets and a Disney hotel, there is food and merchandise that appeals to any guest at every turn, making it very hard to save. Popcorn carts are even pumping out buttery scents as you walk by to entice you to spend another few bucks. It truly is incredibly easy to shop and eat, and that is because Disney provides these locations nearly everywhere.

Well, almost everywhere.

Over the course of a year, many Disney World attractions close down for days– sometimes weeks and months– at a time for needed refurbishments. Depending on what time of year you go, any Disney World attraction could be closed for refurbishment or even for maintenance, even without being scheduled ahead of time.

There is one spot that had its gift shop ripped away from it since the COVID-19 pandemic. When guests are going to Magic Kingdom, unless they are travelling from a resort bus, they will have to park at the Ticket and Transportation Center in order to hop aboard the monorail and ferry to get to the theme park. In the past, guests have had access to Mickey’s Gift Station, the gift shop at the Ticket and Transportation Center.

This location was fantastic for guests looking to buy those Minnie ears before they hopped on the monorail, or grab that last-minute souvenir while exiting the theme park. The Disney store has been shut down since the pandemic, however. It was meant to undergo a refurbishment, but never has. Instead, it remained an abandoned Disney store that greeted and said goodbye to guests.

Podcaster WDWscope (@WDWscope) took to Twitter to share the status of Mickey’s Gift Station.

Confirmed today never to reopen. They’ve reengineered the fencing for security and apparently it didn’t do a lot of business.

Confirmed today never to reopen. They’ve reengineered the fencing for security and apparently it didn’t do a lot of business. https://t.co/x9cdOc2NHc pic.twitter.com/0CyMO9VHgC — WDWscope (@WDWscope) September 3, 2023

According to WDWsource, it seems that the location was not one that was too busy, which may be the reason that Disney is choosing to cut their losses with the building, instead of put the money back into it to have a refurbishment done.

At the moment, Disney has not discussed the future of this abandoned Disney store.

Most recently, we reported the temporary closure of Gideon’s Bakehouse.

The Disney Springs location has announced a temporary closure following their AC breaking, leaving the location too hot to serve guests, and to preserve the cookies that they make.

It seems that the company bought a new AC unit which has once again broken down. Each month, Gideon’s launches a new flavored cookie, drink, and offerings. Considering this happened on September 1, this closure does strike the company hard, as many were excited to see the new pumpkin fall flavors.

This closure comes after the cookie location has received nothing but high praise over social media, leaving Guests who have tasted the food craving more, and those who have just seen photos with their mouths watering. Therefore, Guests will likely be impatiently waiting for the temporary closure to be lifted — and the hype for these cookies will only build.

Everything But Water has also recently shut down.

This store was located in the Town Center area of Disney Springs, meaning we can most likely expect a replacement location to be announced in the near future for this space. Disney Springs is home to some of the biggest stores and brands, like The LEGO Store, Vera Bradley, Harley Davidson, UNIQLO, and so much more. Guests can also enjoy some truly incredible dining options at Disney Springs.

Are you sad to hear about Mickey’s Gift Station closing up shop?

Are you looking to visit Magic Kingdom on your next Disney World vacation? There is no better feeling than riding the monorail after parking at the Ticket and Transportation Center (or riding it from a monorail Resort such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa) and walking down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. U.S.A. with Cinderella Castle greeting you in the distance! Indulging in churros and Mickey Premium Bars while waiting in line for attractions like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Haunted Mansion, or Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is always a great way to enjoy the lines, and a midday break to watch Festival of Fantasy doesn’t hurt either. Nothing tops ending the night with their Happily Ever After fireworks spectacle. For more Disney information, information on Disney Genie+, and to look at booking a vacation, the Walt Disney World website is a perfect one-stop shop for all things Mickey Mouse. Plus, it has all the information you need on Disney Genie+, so you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.