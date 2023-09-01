Popular Disney Location Unexpectedly Shuts Down, Asks for “Positive Thoughts”

When Guests go to Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to see, do, and, most importantly, eat.

Sure, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT is always fun, and the rides will bring out the inner child in even the most stubborn of adults, but the food will also have you deciding that calories do not count very quickly.

Some Disney dining locations are tougher to reserve, like Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom, where you can meet many Disney princesses like Snow White, Jasmine, Aurora, and Ariel — and, of course, Cinderella. Other dining locations that are tough to score are breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, Be Our Guest, Space 220, ‘Ohana, California Grill, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and more. When finding a Disney dining reservation is tough, some Guests turn to other dining reservations that are easier to obtain or options that will seat Guests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

But, of course, there are also tons of delicious snacks that require no reservations but may require a long wait.

If you like to follow food at Disney World, you surely have heard of Gideon’s Bakehouse.

Gideon’s is an Orlando-based cookie shop that has a unique steampunk aesthetic to match their over-the-top cookies which are huge, and covered in toppings. Now with Gideon’s Bakehouse opening an official location at Disney Springs (and not just selling a handful of cookies at Polite Pig), the Guests’ demand has grown so large that virtual queues for the dessert have surpassed 8 hours!

Unfortunately, the Disney Springs location has announced a temporary closure following their AC breaking, leaving the location too hot to serve guests, and to preserve the cookies that they make.

It seems that the company bought a new AC unit which has once again broken down. Each month, Gideon’s launches a new flavored cookie, drink, and offerings. Considering today is September 1, this closure does strike the company hard as many were excited to see the new pumpkin fall flavors.

This closure comes after the cookie location has received nothing but high praise over social media, leaving Guests who have tasted the food craving more, and those who have just seen photos with their mouths watering. Therefore, Guests will likely be impatiently waiting for the temporary closure to be lifted — and the hype for these cookies will only build.

For those who do not know, Gideon’s Bakehouse is a franchise and has another Orlando location just a short ride away from Disney. In fact, the store is under 30 minutes away from Disney property and does not boast the same Disney Springs lines.

If you have access to a car, or are willing to call an Uber, going to the East End Market location is a perfect alternative. This is great for foodies who have a sweet tooth and want instant gratification and satisfaction. The launch of their September menu is still rolling out at that location!

Skip the Line at Gideon’s Bakehouse!

Gideon’s Bakehouse is one of the newer eateries at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort. The cookies and cakes the bakery makes are mouth-watering and can live up to any sweet tooth lover’s dream, but the wait can often be pretty daunting with hours in a virtual queue.

If you have been to Disney Springs to get Gideon’s cookie, you would have had to sign yourself up for a virtual wait in the queue. That virtual queue is often known to be hours long, which could leave Guests watering around Disney Springs a lot longer than they originally anticipated.

But what if we told you you can skip the long lines, and make these cookies at home! Brittany Baxter on Oola.com created a copycat Gideon’s Bakehouse cookie recipe for their classic chocolate chip cookies that look just like the real deal! This is super exciting because the Gideon’s Bakehouse recipe is very top-secret. We can’t be sure this copycat recipe is the same, but it is fun to try and crack the code!

Here is what you will need:

1 cup cold butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups cake flour

1 1/2 cups bread flour

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

6 cups chocolate chips, divided

sea salt flakes (for sprinkling)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Cube the butter into small cubes. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugars for approximately 5 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition.

Place a sieve over a large bowl. Pour the cake and bread flours into the sieve and sift. Add the sifted flours to the batter in the standing mixer bowl.

Add the cornstarch, baking soda, and salt and mix until just combined. Do not over-mix.

Using a wooden spoon and your hands, incorporate the chocolate chips into the dough. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to overnight.

Next, pour 4 cups of chocolate chips into a large bowl. Set aside. Remove the chilled cookie dough from the refrigerator. Using your hands shape the batter into large dough balls. Cover the entire surface of the dough ball with chocolate chips, careful to keep its spherical shape.

Place six dough balls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 9 minutes or until golden brown. Allow the cookies to rest on the cookie sheet before transferring them to a cooling rack. Sprinkle each chocolate chip cookie with sea salt flakes, to taste. Enjoy!

Voila! You can have a Walt Disney World day at home with this recipe, and you won’t have to worry about missing out on the parks if you can’t be there right now.

Although the directions don’t include this, I would recommend grabbing yourself a glass of milk or ice-cold water, bringing those cookies to your couch, cuddling up to a blanket, and putting on some Disney+ as you indulge in sugar heaven!

Are you a fan of Gideon’s Bakehouse? Let us know below!

