‘The Marvels’ Continues To Prove the Haters Wrong

After massive vitriol from toxic “fans,” The Marvels (2023) has had a massive resurgence on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Led by director Nia DaCosta, The Marvels came as a breath of fresh air in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to its short runtime, entertaining action sequences, and a charismatic cast that included Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau/Photon, Zawe Ashton as the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Despite this, the movie underperformed critically and commercially, becoming the worst-performing MCU film at the box office. While many claim this is due to superhero fatigue, this faltering was largely due to a shocking amount of abuse from online “Marvel fans,” who attacked the film for its female-centric cast, claiming it was “too girlie.”

However, things began to change when the film was released on Disney+. Thousands of people on X (formerly Twitter) began talking about how The Marvels didn’t deserve the hate and was a ton of fun. Now, the movie is performing stronger than ever.

‘The Marvels’ is the Most Streamed Movie in the World

While The Marvels may have bombed at the box office, it is thriving on Disney+. According to data from flixpatrol.com, the thrilling adventure of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau is officially the most-streamed film on Disney+ in all markets.

Not only that, but The Marvels has remained at the number one spot in nearly every country with access to the streaming service for the past week. And it looks like this success isn’t ending anytime soon.

The Marvels is the perfect superhero movie for Disney+. While most MCU films come in at well above the two-hour mark, The Marvels is only an hour and 45 minutes, and that time is filled with nonstop action, comedy, musical numbers, and cats that devour an entire space station.

If you have Disney+ and two hours to kill, you owe it to yourself to check out The Marvels.

What did you think of The Marvels? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!