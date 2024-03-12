Disney Changes Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool for MCU

Information has surfaced regarding the upcoming third Deadpool movie and how The Walt Disney Company changed the Merc With a Mouth’s story following the takeover of 20th Century Studios.

In just three months, Ryan Reynolds will return as the foul-mouthed Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). The first outing for Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool & Wolverine, will see Reynolds’ mercenary team up with Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine for the franchise’s first R-rated feature film.

When the House of Mouse acquired 20th Century in 2019, many superhero fans wondered what would happen to the properties owned by the studio. With the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool all under 20th Century, Disney and Marvel Studios regained the rights to these popular characters and became able to include them in their superhero storytelling.

As far as we know, the X-Men are on their way into the live-action MCU, but it will be Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four, that will debut before the mutants in next year’s The Fantastic Four from director Matt Shakman. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were recently confirmed as playing Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/Thing, respectively.

After Marvel Studios reshuffled its entire Phase Five and Phase Six slate in response to the poor box office performance of movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023), only Deadpool 3 remained on the cards. It will be released on July 26, 2024.

This may be Deadpool’s MCU debut, but work on the third installment in the popular film series commenced prior to Disney’s buyout, and new information has been shared that outlines what the previous version looked like and how Disney ended up changing Deadpool’s storyline.

Karan Soni, who played Dopinder in the Deadpool series and will reprise their role in Deadpool & Wolverine, confirmed that 20th Century Fox’s plans were quite different from what Disney and Marvel Studios have in store this July. Soni told ScreenRant while promoting his new film, A Nice Indian Boy (2024), that he told the movie’s writer, Roshan Sethi, the entire plot of the Fox version of Deadpool 3.

“…I was desperate to impress him, and I just blurted the entire thing. I told him Hugh Jackman was gonna be in it — this was years before. All to say, I didn’t get a script this time, thank God! They didn’t even tell me the trailer was coming out. I got to watch it when it came out, and I’m excited to be a small part of it.”

The outlet asked if Soni could share some of the plot from the original Deadpool 3 plan: “Yes, I think it’s online a little bit, so I can. It was going to be originally a roadtrip movie where Deadpool tries to save Christmas, so we all go to the North Pole.”

Deadpool has enjoyed the festive season already with Once Upon a Deadpool (2018), but the idea of Deadpool 3 being an entire Christmas movie is an interesting one. However, Disney has changed this Holiday premise, and the film will now see Deadpool get involved with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), eventually teaming up with Wolverine to fight for his survival and his legacy. The trailer for Deadpool 3 can be viewed below:

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, who returns after directing Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The upcoming Marvel movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Aaron Stanford as John Allerdyce/Pyro, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios. The live-action Marvel Universe may even gain Taylor Swift…

