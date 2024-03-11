Spider-Man Filmmaker Calls Out “Tired and Lazy” Attacks on Animation

After a jab at the Best Animated Feature category by Jimmy Kimmel, one Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) filmmaker called out the Oscars host as well as the entire industry.

Related: Andrew Garfield Confidently Speaks Out on ‘Spider-Man’: “If You Don’t Love Me, It’s Your Loss”

Before the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature was presented, host Jimmy Kimmel made a quick joke to the audience, saying, “Please raise your hand if you let your kid fill out this part of the ballot.”

While it may have seemed harmless to some, this actually read as an insult to everyone who worked in animation, including Across the Spider-Verse filmmaker Christopher Miller, who called the comment “apropos of nothing” and “tired and lazy.”

“Animation is not a genre for children it is a medium for people, and that medium is film. Just a reminder apropos of nothing… For those confused, the ‘nothing’ was yet another ‘this category is for kids’ joke at the Oscars, which at this point is just tired and lazy.”

Animation has been battling this stereotype for decades, with multiple animators and directors standing up against the notion that animation is for children. This includes Across the Spider-Verse directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, who have called for animators to be part of the writers and actors guilds.

Related: Tom Holland Replaced for Future ‘Spider-Man’ Release

The sentiment was also echoed by last year’s winner for Best Animated Feature, Guillermo Del Toro, who said in his acceptance speech, “Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre. And animation is ready to be taken to the next step. We are all ready for it. Please help us keep animation in the conversation.”

What’s Next For Spider-Man and the ‘Spider-Verse’ Franchise?

Related: Spider-Man Getting a Fourth Movie

Although it lost the Oscar to The Boy and the Heron (2023), the Spider-Verse franchise still has an exciting future ahead of it with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2025) releasing next year. The film will feature the return of multiple characters from the previous film, including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O’Hara), Issa Rae (Jessica Drew), Daniel Kaluuya (Hobie Brown), and Jason Schwartzman (The Spot).

Beyond the Spider-Verse will also bring back some Spider-People from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), including Peter Porker/Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn).

What is your favorite animated film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!