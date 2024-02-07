Tom Holland Replaced for Future ‘Spider-Man’ Release

Spider-Man remains one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, both within the comics and onscreen media. 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home reunited all three versions of Peter Parker’s web-slinger, Sony’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with Marvel’s Tom Holland, marking it as one of the most iconic Spider-Man films of all time. It gave renewed hope to fans of Garfield’s iteration, with many calling for a third installment to the Amazing Spider-Man duology that wasn’t well-received at the time. However, it’s the Spider-Verse animated trilogy that has really shot the beloved superhero to new heights.

Miles Morales was introduced as the first Afro-Latino Spider-Man in an issue of Ultimate Comics: Fallout in 2011 and quickly became just as popular as Peter Parker. Miles’s creation is often credited to Donald Glover (aka singer/rapper Childish Gambino) in an episode of Community. Since then, many have called for Glover to portray Miles either in a live-action version or voice the character in an animated project.

Miles made his first major big screen appearance in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a project that has since become a feat of Sony Animation and helped revolutionize the animation industry. The sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was released early last summer to even more acclaim and praise, quickly earning the studio a whopping nearly $700 million at the box office. With the third and final installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, currently without a release date, fans have been wondering if Miles would ever make an MCU or live-action appearance.

In a recent Lie Detector Test video for Vanity Fair, Glover was asked by Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine, “you had a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, do you that this is Sony’s way of apologizing for not casting you as Spider-Man?” In reply, Glover admits that “I don’t even think they thought about it.” However, it’s his next comments that have Spider-Man fans in a buzz.

“There’s definitely probably going to be like a Miles Morales live-action eventually and I think they’re probably more concerned with me being like Prowler or something like that. I’m too old to be Spider-Man now.” Glover did appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis, a man who eventually becomes the villain Prowler, a role that he reprised for the aforementioned cameo in Across the Spider-Verse. While sad that Glover will never be able to portray the iconic character he helped inspire, it’s exciting to have a live-action Miles Morales project “definitely probably” confirmed.

There have been rumors that Miles would appear in a live-action project at some point, and it’s unclear exactly how involved Glover is in any possible Spider-Verse or Miles Morales project, but his statements certainly add a sense of reality to the rumors. This could mean that Tom Holland may not be Spider-Man in the next live-action film, depending on release schedules and future projects, and Holland has already sparked rumors by stepping away from acting and the MCU for the foreseeable future. For now though, fans will just have to wait another year or two (or five) for the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to see how Sony’s animated Miles ends his story.

