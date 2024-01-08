‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Star Teases Live-Action Debut

Amid speculation for Spider-Man 4 (TBA) and the build-up for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2025), one actor from the Spider-Verse series revealed what it would take for him to reprise his character in live-action.

Without a doubt, Spider-Man is the hottest superhero in movie theaters. His films have grossed more than any other superhero ever, and he has had two massive hits in a row with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), the latter of which is receiving massive Oscars buzz.

With wonderful performances from Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O’Hara), and many more, it’s no wonder that audiences want to see the Spider-Verse characters come to the big screen in live-action as well as animation. And one of the film’s stars revealed exactly what he would need to make that happen.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Star Willing To Appear in Live-Action, But Only On One Condition

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote his new film Self Reliance (2023) coming to Hulu, actor Jake Johnson, the voice behind Peter B. Parker, spoke about potentially reprising his role in a live-action adaptation of the Web-Slinger. While he seems down to take on the challenge, it has to be under specific conditions. Mainly, the film will need Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

“I think for me, truthfully, it’s all about Phil Lord and Chris Miller. If Phil Lord or Chris texted and said, ‘We think this is really cool, and we would like you to be part of it,’ then I’m in. If it’s Sony that says they have got a really fun idea, and it’s a new director who’s at a great studio rate, I feel less excited about that.”

Johnson continued, “There’s an element that’s just money to make money, and projects just to make money. And then there’s a few people who really care, and those people who really care, if it’s them, I’m on board for anything.”

That being said, this doesn’t mean that Jake Johnson doesn’t want to keep playing the character. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. “I will say this: I would be so sad if I got a call that Peter B. Parker is not returning to the Spider-Verse,” he elaborated, “because I feel really attached to that character. And Phil and I will go out, or we’ll text a lot, and I’m always pitching on Peter B., and I’m trying to fight to honor him.”

“I want to make sure… He’s funny, but he’s our Spider-Man. He means something, and we always go back, and he means a lot to me as a character. I love playing him. So anything outside of that, I don’t give it much thought.”

While it may seem like a long shot, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller making a live-action is a fascinating idea, even if it probably wouldn’t have the same visual vibrancy as the animated Spider-Verse films. Still, as any fan of New Girl (2011-2018) can tell you, there is nothing quite like a live-action Jake Johnson.

Would you like to see Phil Lord and Christoper Miller make a live-action Spider-Man film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!