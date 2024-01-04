‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Returning To Theaters After Home Release Controversy

After a controversial digital release, the hit animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) will be making its way back to movie theaters in a big way.

Without a doubt, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was one of the best movies of last year. The animation was gorgeous, the script (written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham) was hilarious and heartbreaking, and the cast was phenomenal.

Not only did Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), and Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) return, but they were joined by other members of the Spider Society, including Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni).

Needless to say, the movie left a mark on everyone who saw it, quickly becoming one of the highest-grossing and most critically acclaimed films of the year. And if you happened to miss it when it was in theaters, you’ll have a second chance very soon.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is Returning To Theaters This Month

Recently, it was announced that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be returning to IMAX movie theaters for a limited run beginning on January 19. This news was confirmed by producer and writer Christopher Miller, who shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

“If you didn’t get a chance to catch [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse] on the big screen – where you can see the jaw-dropping level of detail & innovation lovingly put into every frame – you’ve got another chance! It’s returning to IMAX for a limited release on January 19th. Don’t miss it!”

If you didn’t get a chance to catch ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE on the big screen – where you can see the jaw-dropping level of detail & innovation lovingly put into every frame – you’ve got another chance!

It’s returning to IMAX for a limited release on January 19th. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/UCqeWCCSlv — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) January 3, 2024

This will be the first time the critically acclaimed film has been in theaters since its controversial home release, where dozens of details were changed from the version audiences originally fell in love with. While no major plot points were changed, fans were still upset with that changes were made between releases.

It’s still unknown whether this new IMAX release will be the original or home version. Either way, audiences will be able to experience one of the best films released in 2023 as it was intended: on the big screen with excruciating detail.

Which Spider-Man movie do you think is the best? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!