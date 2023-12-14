‘Spider-Man 4’ Reportedly Adding Two Heroes Alongside Peter Parker

As the world focuses on Deadpool 3 (2024) and Captain America: Brave New World (2025), new rumors are circulating about the next adventure of everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger, Spider-Man.

Spider-Man is arguably the most popular superhero in the world. The Wall Crawler has been dominating the box office ever since he made his live-action theatrical debut in 2002. Since then, he’s been portrayed by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. That’s not even including all the different variants in the Spider-Verse films, like Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), or Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

It genuinely feels like there is a Spider-Person for everyone and everything. Naturally, fans are excited for his next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it turns out, he won’t be alone.

Spider-Man May Be Joined By Less Friendly New York Superhero

According to Daniel Richtman, a “Twitter Influencer and Writer” known for scoops and leaks, two superheroes are rumored to be joining Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4 (TBA). The first and most exciting is none other than the Man Without Fear: Matthew Murdock (Charlie Cox).

A blind lawyer by day, Matt Murdock takes on the identity of Daredevil at night, using his incredible acrobatics and sonar abilities to protect Hell’s Kitchen in New York City. This puts him in perfect range to help out Peter Parker since they’ll be so close to one another. On top of this, the two interacted before in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), although Murdock probably doesn’t remember.

This will also serve as a great way to further introduce Daredevil into the MCU. Not only is he getting a new series, Daredevil: Born Again (2024), but Murdock has appeared in numerous Marvel projects recently, including the underappreciated She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (2023) and the upcoming Echo (2024).

While it is always exciting to see Daredevil in any Marvel project, hopefully, this means we’ll be getting more of him in the future other than his upcoming television series. That being said, Daredevil is not the only Marvel superhero rumored to be joining Spider-Man 4.

Ant-Man is There, Too

The other rumored hero helping out Peter Parker is none other than Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). While Ant-Man has more extraordinary powers, being able to change his size and the size of others around him, his last film outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), was less than stellar. Then again, that’s not the fault of the character, just the script and VFX.

There’s also not as much history or things in common with each other since the only time they interacted outside of an Avengers movie was in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Still, Scott Lang’s upbeat attitude will pair perfectly with Peter Parker, counteracting Matt Murdock’s more serious tone.

Who would you like to see Spider-Man team up with? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!